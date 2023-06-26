BC-KX-STOX-Final

AP NEWS
June 26, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc15.63+.18
Altria44.26+.84
AmerenCp81.98+1.15
AmExpress167.11.96
ArchDanM73.64+.74
AutoZone2476.55+52.82
BPPLC35.24+.43
Boeing205.58+.17
BristMySq64.79.25
Brunswick82.44+1.70
CampbSoup45.83+.24
Chevron154.01+2.66
Citigroup46.24+.22
CocaCola61.22+.02
ConAgraBr34.28+.19
ConocoPhil101.31+1.45
Corning34.14+.28
CurtissWright173.76+.76
DTEEnergy110.50+.50
DeereCo410.19+5.74
DillardsInc318.57—3.11
Disney88.70+.60
DuPont67.80+.02
EmersonElec88.31+1.63
Entergy98.95+1.82
ExxonMobil104.29+1.89
FMCCorp106.59+.86
FirstEnergy38.77+.28
FootLocker26.26+.33
FordMot14.11+.09
GenDynam212.09.30
GenlElec104.45+.67
GenMill81.86+.54
HPInc29.77+.16
Halliburton31.67+.78
Hershey259.53+.44
HomeDepot307.89+7.08
IBM131.34+1.91
IntlPaper31.34+.74
JohnsonJn163.63—1.85
KrogerCo46.65+.51
LindsayCorp125.06+.07
LockheedM452.80—6.56
LowesCos217.96+2.74
MarathonOil22.16+.21
McDonalds289.09.82
NCRCorp24.34.03
Nucor155.37+1.58
OGEEnergy36.06+.38
OccidentPet57.25+1.18
ONEOK58.60+.91
PG&amp;ECorp16.86.03
Pfizer36.89—1.41
ProctGamb148.61+.15
RaythnTech96.55.36
RexAmRescS33.16+.23
RockwellAuto318.04+4.77
Schlumbrg47.36+.77
SnapOn277.79+4.17
Textron65.25+.34
3MCo100.41.31
Timken87.63+2.72
TraneTech186.50+.34
UnionPacif201.33+1.44
USSteel23.89+.56
VerizonComm36.11+.60
ViadCorp24.13+.65
WalMart155.05.41
WellsFargo40.59.02
WilliamsCos31.07+.48
Winnebago61.90+1.06
YumBrands134.23—1.37
