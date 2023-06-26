June 26, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|15.63
|+.18
|Altria
|44.26
|+.84
|AmerenCp
|81.98
|+1.15
|AmExpress
|167.11
|—
|.96
|ArchDanM
|73.64
|+.74
|AutoZone
|2476.55+52.82
|BPPLC
|35.24
|+.43
|Boeing
|205.58
|+.17
|BristMySq
|64.79
|—
|.25
|Brunswick
|82.44
|+1.70
|CampbSoup
|45.83
|+.24
|Chevron
|154.01
|+2.66
|Citigroup
|46.24
|+.22
|CocaCola
|61.22
|+.02
|ConAgraBr
|34.28
|+.19
|ConocoPhil
|101.31
|+1.45
|Corning
|34.14
|+.28
|CurtissWright
|173.76
|+.76
|DTEEnergy
|110.50
|+.50
|DeereCo
|410.19
|+5.74
|DillardsInc
|318.57
|—3.11
|Disney
|88.70
|+.60
|DuPont
|67.80
|+.02
|EmersonElec
|88.31
|+1.63
|Entergy
|98.95
|+1.82
|ExxonMobil
|104.29
|+1.89
|FMCCorp
|106.59
|+.86
|FirstEnergy
|38.77
|+.28
|FootLocker
|26.26
|+.33
|FordMot
|14.11
|+.09
|GenDynam
|212.09
|—
|.30
|GenlElec
|104.45
|+.67
|GenMill
|81.86
|+.54
|HPInc
|29.77
|+.16
|Halliburton
|31.67
|+.78
|Hershey
|259.53
|+.44
|HomeDepot
|307.89
|+7.08
|IBM
|131.34
|+1.91
|IntlPaper
|31.34
|+.74
|JohnsonJn
|163.63
|—1.85
|KrogerCo
|46.65
|+.51
|LindsayCorp
|125.06
|+.07
|LockheedM
|452.80
|—6.56
|LowesCos
|217.96
|+2.74
|MarathonOil
|22.16
|+.21
|McDonalds
|289.09
|—
|.82
|NCRCorp
|24.34
|—
|.03
|Nucor
|155.37
|+1.58
|OGEEnergy
|36.06
|+.38
|OccidentPet
|57.25
|+1.18
|ONEOK
|58.60
|+.91
|PG&ECorp
|16.86
|—
|.03
|Pfizer
|36.89
|—1.41
|ProctGamb
|148.61
|+.15
|RaythnTech
|96.55
|—
|.36
|RexAmRescS
|33.16
|+.23
|RockwellAuto
|318.04
|+4.77
|Schlumbrg
|47.36
|+.77
|SnapOn
|277.79
|+4.17
|Textron
|65.25
|+.34
|3MCo
|100.41
|—
|.31
|Timken
|87.63
|+2.72
|TraneTech
|186.50
|+.34
|UnionPacif
|201.33
|+1.44
|USSteel
|23.89
|+.56
|VerizonComm
|36.11
|+.60
|ViadCorp
|24.13
|+.65
|WalMart
|155.05
|—
|.41
|WellsFargo
|40.59
|—
|.02
|WilliamsCos
|31.07
|+.48
|Winnebago
|61.90
|+1.06
|YumBrands
|134.23
|—1.37