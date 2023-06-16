June 16, 2023 GMT
BC-Merc Table,1st Add
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|LUMBER
|27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
|Jul
|527.0
|531.5
|523.0
|525.5
|+.5
|Sep
|534.0
|538.5
|531.5
|532.5
|—2.5
|Nov
|546.5
|546.5
|541.0
|541.0
|—1.0
|Est. sales 466.
|Thu.'s sales 578
|Thu.'s open int 7,386,
|up 65
|LIBOR-1 MONTH
|$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.820
|Thu.'s open int
|n.a.
|US T. BILLS
|$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.
|EURODOLLARS
|$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.497
|94.500
|94.487
|94.490
|—
|7
|Est. sales 38,806.
|Thu.'s sales 10,139
|Thu.'s open int 503,448,
|up 82