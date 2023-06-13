AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June 12, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Las Vegas (12) 8 1 144 1 1 1 2. Connecticut 8 2 132 2 2 2 3. New York 6 2 118 3 3 4 4. Washington 5 3 110 5 3 4 5. Dallas 5 4 90 7 5 7 6. Chicago 5 5 78 4 5 7 7. Los Angeles 4 4 77 6 6 7 8. Phoenix 2 5 52 9 8 10 9. Atlanta 2 5 50 8 8 10 10. Indiana 2 6 40 10 8 11 11. Minnesota 2 7 25 11 10 12 12. Seattle 1 6 12 12 11 12