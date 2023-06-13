June 13, 2023 GMT
AP WNBA Power Poll
The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June 12, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Las Vegas (12)
|8
|1
|144
|1
|1
|1
|2. Connecticut
|8
|2
|132
|2
|2
|2
|3. New York
|6
|2
|118
|3
|3
|4
|4. Washington
|5
|3
|110
|5
|3
|4
|5. Dallas
|5
|4
|90
|7
|5
|7
|6. Chicago
|5
|5
|78
|4
|5
|7
|7. Los Angeles
|4
|4
|77
|6
|6
|7
|8. Phoenix
|2
|5
|52
|9
|8
|10
|9. Atlanta
|2
|5
|50
|8
|8
|10
|10. Indiana
|2
|6
|40
|10
|8
|11
|11. Minnesota
|2
|7
|25
|11
|10
|12
|12. Seattle
|1
|6
|12
|12
|11
|12