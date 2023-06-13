AP WNBA Power Poll

AP NEWS
    By The Associated PressJune 13, 2023 GMT

    The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June 12, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

    WLPtsPvHighLow
    1. Las Vegas (12)81144111
    2. Connecticut82132222
    3. New York62118334
    4. Washington53110534
    5. Dallas5490757
    6. Chicago5578457
    7. Los Angeles4477667
    8. Phoenix25529810
    9. Atlanta25508810
    10. Indiana264010811
    11. Minnesota2725111012
    12. Seattle1612121112
