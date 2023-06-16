AP NEWS
    High-A South Atlantic League Glance

    June 16, 2023 GMT
    All Times EDT
    North Division
    WLPct.GB
    Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)3525.583
    Greensboro (Pittsburgh)3325.5691
    Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)3128.525
    Aberdeen (Baltimore)3029.508
    Wilmington (Washington)2732.458
    Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2534.424

    South Division
    WLPct.GB
    Winston-Salem (CWS)3225.561
    Greenville (Boston)3327.550½
    Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2629.4735
    Rome (Atlanta)2832.467
    Asheville (Houston)2531.446
    Hickory (Texas)2432.429

    ___

    Wednesday's Games

    Jersey Shore 16, Wilmington 5

    Winston-Salem 6, Asheville 4

    Hickory 4, Bowling Green 2

    Greenville 5, Greensboro 2

    Brooklyn 5, Aberdeen 4

    Hudson Valley 4, Rome 2

    Thursday's Games

    Jersey Shore 8, Wilmington 5

    Asheville 16, Winston-Salem 3

    Hickory 9, Bowling Green 3

    Greensboro 6, Greenville 5, 10 innings

    Aberdeen 4, Brooklyn 3, 10 innings

    Hudson Valley 5, Rome 4

    Friday's Games

    Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

    Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

    Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

    Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

    Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

    Rome at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

    Saturday's Games

    Rome at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

    Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

    Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

    Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

    Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

    Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

