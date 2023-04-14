Ski Report

Ski Brule — Closed for Snow Sports

Minnesota

Andes Tower Hills — Closed for Snow Sports

Lutsen Mountains — Wed 8:40p machine groomed 30 - 50 base 57 of 62 trails 92% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

ROCKIES Colorado

Arapahoe Basin — Wed 5:13a spring snow machine groomed 59 - 59 base 116 of 147 trails 80% open, 1147 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Aspen Highlands — Wed 4:02a 1 new spring snow 64 - 85 base 47 of 122 trails, 39% open, 386 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 16: Last day.

Aspen Mountain — Wed 4:02a 1 new spring snow 54 - 58 base 61 of 76 trails, 80% open, 547 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 23: Last day.

Beaver Creek — Wed 5:21a machine groomed 68 - 68 base 165 of 169 trails 98% open, 25 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 16: Last day.

Breckenridge — Wed 5:53a spring snow machine groomed 58 - 58 base 175 of 187 trails 94% open, 2691 acres, 33 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Cooper — Wed 5:06a spring snow machine groomed 48 - 58 base 53 of 64 trails, 83% open 398 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Copper Mountain — Wed 5:31a machine groomed 60 - 60 base 153 of 155 trails 99% open, 22 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Echo Mountain — Wed 6:04a machine groomed 24 - 24 base 7 of 7 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Tue: 10a-5p; Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 16: Last day.

Eldora — Wed 5:40a spring snow machine groomed 30 - 350 base 64 of 65 trails, 98% open 640 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 16: Last day.

Keystone — Wed 6:12a variable machine groomed 50 - 50 base 110 of 130 trails 85% open, 2892 acres, 14 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Loveland — Wed 4:44a packed powder machine groomed 55 - 58 base 86 of 94 trails, 91% open 1691 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Monarch — Wed 5:28a spring snow machine groomed 62 - 62 base 64 of 67 trails, 98% open 776 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Purgatory — Reopen 04/15 machine groomed 83 - 87 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 23: Last day; Open Sat/Sun.

Silverton Mountain — Wed 5:57a 2 new packed powder 100 - 150 base 69 of 69 trails, 100% open, 26819 acres, 1 of 1 lift Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 16: Last day.

Snowmass — Wed 4:02a 2 new spring snow 62 - 87 base 98 of 98 trails 100% open, 3342 acres, 16 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 16: Last day.

Steamboat — Wed 5:10a 1 new spring snow 69 - 108 base 150 of 171 trails 92% open, 2714 acres, 9 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Vail — Wed 5:19a machine groomed 68 - 68 base 195 of 275 trails, 71% open 4553 acres, 23 of 33 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Winter Park — Wed 5:15a spring snow machine groomed 74 - 75 base 141 of 168 trails 84% open, 2399 acres, 16 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Montana

Big Sky — Wed 8:40a 1 new variable machine groomed 51 - 88 base 286 of 317 trails 90% open, 5416 acres, 35 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 23: Last day.

Blacktail Mountain — Wed 5:20a machine groomed 48 - 48 base 16 of 27 trails 59% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 16: Last day.

Montana Snowbowl — Wed 7:31a 6 new machine groomed 52 - 90 base 32 of 40 trails, 80% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Open Fri-Sun Apr 16: Last day.

Red Lodge — Wed 6:22a spring snow machine groomed 59 - 73 base 46 of 70 trails 66% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 16: Last day.

New Mexico

Ski Santa Fe — Wed 8:53a powder machine groomed 80 - 80 base 86 of 89 trails 97% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Utah

Alta — Wed 6:09a packed powder machine groomed 194 - 194 base 109 of 118 trails, 92% open 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p; Apr 23: Last day.

Brian Head — Wed 6:10a packed powder machine groomed 96 - 96 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p Apr 16: Last day.

Brighton — Wed 6:12a packed powder machine groomed 171 - 171 base 65 of 66 trails 98% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; May 29: Last day.

Cherry Peak — Wed 6:13a 4 new machine groomed 78 - 78 base 38 of 38 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p/5p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p/5p-9p Apr 15: Last day.

Deer Valley — Wed 6:14a 1 new machine groomed 130 - 130 base 103 of 103 trails, 100% open, 20 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 23: Last day.

Nordic Valley — Wed 5:17a machine groomed 90 - 90 base 22 of 40 trails 55% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Park City — Wed 5:26a spring snow machine groomed 94 - 134 base 274 of 346 trails 79% open, 5234 acres, 28 of 42 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powder Mountain — Wed 6:21a machine groomed 154 - 154 base 45 of 154 trails 29% open, 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Apr 16: Last day.

Snowbasin — Wed 6:12a 2 new variable machine groomed 198 - 198 base 83 of 118 trails 70% open, 2075 acres, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

Snowbird — Wed 6:19a packed powder machine groomed 154 - 154 base 25 of 169 trails 15% open, 3 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Solitude — Wed 6:20a spring snow machine groomed 149 - 149 base 61 of 82 trails 74% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Wyoming

Grand Targhee — Wed 7:00a 3 new machine groomed 118 - 146 base 95 of 112 trails, 85% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 16: Last day.