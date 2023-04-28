AP NEWS
    BC-Merc Table,1st Add

    April 28, 2023 GMT
    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    LUMBER
    110,000 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
    May355.7356.5345.2350.5—2.8
    Est. sales 61. Thu.'s sales 167
    Thu.'s open int 618
    LIBOR-1 MONTH
    $3 million; pts of 100 pct.
    May94.900
    Jun94.800
    Thu.'s open int 1,000
    US T. BILLS
    $1 million; pts of 100 pct.
    No open contracts.
    EURODOLLARS
    $1 million;pts of 100 pct.
    May94.65594.67594.64794.652+5
    Jun94.59594.61594.58094.600+15
    Est. sales 25,094. Thu.'s sales 21,196
    Thu.'s open int 615,262, up 1,229
