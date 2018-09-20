FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Athletics 10, Angels 0

 
Los Angeles Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 Martini lf 5 1 1 0
Yng Jr. lf 1 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 2 2 0
Trout cf 3 0 0 0 Pinder 3b 1 0 0 0
S.Jhnsn 2b 1 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 3 1 1 2
Upton lf 2 0 0 0 Barreto ph-2b 2 0 0 0
Hrmsllo cf 2 0 1 0 K.Davis dh 2 2 1 0
Ohtani dh 3 0 1 0 Joyce ph-dh 1 1 1 0
F.Arcia pr-dh 1 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 3 1 0 0
J.Marte 1b 3 0 1 0 Pscotty rf 3 2 2 5
Ward 3b 3 0 0 0 Fowler pr-rf 0 0 0 0
Blash rf 3 0 0 0 Lureano cf 3 0 2 2
Cowart 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 Semien ss 3 0 0 0
J.Hdson c 3 0 1 0 Lucroy c 2 0 0 1
Bea.Tyl ph-c 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 0 4 0 Totals 33 10 10 10

Los Angeles 000 000 000— 0
Oakland 000 630 10x—10

E_J.Marte (4). LOB_Los Angeles 4, Oakland 5. 2B_Lowrie (37), Piscotty (40). HR_Piscotty (25). SB_Laureano (7). SF_Laureano (2), Lucroy (5).

Other news
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws to a Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws perfect game against Oakland, the 24th in MLB history
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
FILE - Morris Griffin, of Los Angeles, speaks during the public comment portion of the Reparations Task Force meeting in Sacramento, Calif., on March 3, 2023. California's first-in-the-nation reparations task force wraps up its historic work Thursday, June 29, 2023, with the formal submission to lawmakers of a final report that includes dozens of recommendations on how the state can apologize and compensate Black residents for decades of discriminatory practices and policies. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, File)
California Black reparations task force concludes historic 2-year work
California’s first-in-the-nation reparations task force wraps up its historic work with a final report to lawmakers.
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, right, sits inside a military vehicle posing for a selfie photo with a local civilian on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, prior to leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin incited a rebellion against Russia's military leaders and marched with his troops toward Moscow but aborted his mutiny when Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko brokered an agreement that included exile for the warlord in Belarus. (AP Photo, File)
Recapping the revolt in Russia, through the words of 4 presidents and a mutinous warlord
The dramatic rebellion by a mercenary warlord in Russia that challenged President Vladimir Putin was punctuated by dramatic language of the key protagonists – and some long silences.
Norfolk Southern Railroad ceo Alan Shaw speaks during an interview Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Safety concerns dominate Norfolk Southern railroad CEO’s job since Ohio derailment
Norfolk Southern’s CEO has spoken often of safety and better service since he took the job over a year ago, but it’s safety that has dominated discussions after one of his trains derailed and caught fire in February in Ohio.
IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Pena L,3-5 4 6 6 6 1 3
Bridwell 1 3 3 3 1 1
Despaigne 2 1 1 0 1 1
McGuire 1 0 0 0 0 3
Oakland
Anderson W,4-5 6 2-3 3 0 0 0 3
Dull 1 0 0 0 0 0
Montas 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Brooks 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Despaigne (Piscotty).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:23. A_16,425 (46,765).