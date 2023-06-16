BC-150-actives-e

AP NEWS
June 16, 2023 GMT
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AESCorp .661453821.6521.4521.49
AMCEnt209804.834.704.72—.05
AMCEntpf146411.721.681.71+.02
AT&amp;TInc 1.118121516.1316.0216.04+.01
AbbottLab 2.04
18325106.14105.37106.05+1.03
AbbVie 5.9220540138.18136.49138.05+2.16
Alibaba4969794.2992.6793.12+.92
Altria 3.76f2272344.2443.9244.15—.01
Ambev .05e224983.133.083.12—.01
Amcor .483691510.3410.2710.32+.04
ArchrAvi137934.504.254.26—.19
ArkInnova .78e2207445.0044.4044.71+.17
BcoBrad .04a174013.533.483.52
BkofAm .8810287429.6829.2929.39+.02
Barclay .15e193847.947.897.93+.01
BarrickGld 2.82e
1948916.6916.4916.68+.19
BerkHB19810341.30338.73339.58—.24
Boeing18638223.87220.11221.11+1.70
BostonSci2230954.6954.1954.63+.65
BrMySq 2.282958665.0464.6164.91+.24
CVSHealth 2.42f
2686069.5968.2568.96—.54
Carnival11602816.4015.8515.91—.21
CarrGlb .74f1726347.4146.8947.03+.49
CarvanaA10072728.5225.6926.14—.24
Caterpillar 5.20f
13597250.89246.78246.99—.68
ChrgePt162339.168.868.90—.15
Chevron 6.04f
31273159.24157.60158.07—.21
Citigroup 2.042906348.8448.2648.34—.22
CocaCola 1.84f5107861.8761.4861.80+.57
Coherent2849457.3954.1654.71+3.44
Colerra .80f1591425.2625.0125.11+.03
ConocoPhil 2.80e
16113105.45104.47104.82+.67
Corning 1.12f4080235.4534.5434.96+1.12
Corteva .601767157.8757.1857.24—.44
DeltaAir2169042.9042.5542.81—.07
DevonE .80f1559650.1649.6449.89+.29
DxSCBer2791826.8525.9426.73+.36
DirSPBr3408514.3214.0814.24—.05
DxSOXBr16767310.029.489.89+.09
DxBiotBll455007.547.257.31—.02
DxSOXBl16982426.7925.3825.73—.22
Dir30TrBul413317.847.787.84—.09
DrxSCBull .41e
3246336.4935.2635.43—.46
DrxSPBull1570090.7089.2589.66+.26
Disney4104792.9791.7292.10—.84
DomEngy 2.671412153.8053.0653.74+.87
DowInc 2.802360753.3152.6052.77—.71
DuPont 1.44f1305570.0169.0269.10—.61
DukeEngy 4f1533392.8591.9492.59+.90
Eneti1681113.4612.4312.73+1.01
ExxonMbl 3.64
56519106.77105.46105.72—.17
FordM .60a10815014.6114.4414.47+.02
FrptMcM .304256940.1539.5839.73—.35
fuboTV217382.272.152.18—.02
GenElec .32
29756108.90105.94107.94+2.53
GenMotors .362869538.2537.6537.90—.13
GinkgoBi202271.981.911.94—.01
Hallibrtn .641776932.9132.4632.59—.12
HeclaM .01e172055.305.165.27+.04
HPEnt .482702017.5417.2817.34—.11
HomeDp 8.3618150304.45301.71302.48+.46
iShBrazil .67e2047632.4432.1032.44—.22
iShSilver1518222.2021.10022.18+.24
iShChinaLC .87e8350929.2528.9729.00—.08
iSCorSP500 4.38e
20573445.48443.08443.86+.65
iShEMkts .59e4424641.0940.9140.93—.09
iShiBoxIG 3.87
19739107.62107.46107.60—.28
iSh20yrT 3.05
20537102.71102.36102.67—.33
iSEafe 1.66e2646273.9173.7073.79+.24
iShiBxHYB 5.093873975.1174.9375.03—.09
iShR2K 1.77e61743186.73186.38186.65—.79
ItauUnH264765.875.795.87—.04
JPMorgCh 435278143.28142.50143.06—.03
JohnJn 5.19f32148164.86163.89164.31+.58
Keycorp .82f2451010.209.889.94—.15
KindMorg 1.11f3147717.0816.9517.02+.01
KrSChIn 2.58e
2563230.1729.6229.66—.15
Kroger 1.041502146.0845.5045.68—.26
LloydBkg .14e370132.292.272.28—.01
LumenTch232752.282.192.21—.05
Macys .66f1563416.3415.8615.89—.10
MarathnO .40f1945223.5123.3023.41+.12
Medtrnic 2.72f2207289.4888.2889.42+1.17
Merck 2.9231651110.46109.46110.05+.65
MorgStan 3.101529289.6588.6688.83—.23
NYCmtyB .681357711.0010.7610.78—.17
NewmntCp 1.60m
2882843.5942.8843.59+.89
NextEraEn 1.87f
3477976.0274.7275.85+1.49
NikeB 1.3625874114.56113.06113.57+1.16
NokiaCp .19e236924.294.254.26+.02
NorwCruis2101519.7719.2619.32—.22
NuHldg160747.467.377.41—.01
OcciPet .72f2143658.8058.4758.66+.24
Oracle 1.6037345127.40125.15125.88—.67
PG&amp;ECp3826717.4517.2817.44+.19
Palantir21148716.9116.3216.40—.20
Petrobras 2.87e2278613.8313.6513.83+.04
Pfizer 1.60f7146440.2639.8540.16+.41
PhilipMor 5.081466695.5294.6995.49+.76
ProLogis 3.48f
13946124.42122.41123.26+1.54
PrVixST135815.715.625.63—.07
ProctGam 3.76
28917149.87148.90149.78+1.33
ProShtQQQ5410210.7110.6110.68+.01
ProShSP2110114.0914.0114.07—.01
QuantmS162788.047.627.65—.25
RaythTch 2.36f1792799.0198.1398.25+.25
RltyInco 3.07f1303861.6561.1161.40+.17
RegionsFn .801360218.4818.1418.26—.07
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
128459443.18440.77441.56—1.04
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
3234944.0043.0043.22—.45
SpdrRetl .49e1448764.1462.9863.05—.66
Salesforce22347213.54210.60211.25—.67
Schlmbrg 1f1909748.4047.7947.88—.02
Schwab 1f2179155.8955.1055.19—.32
Shopifys3045367.3665.2765.76—.34
Skillz13170.71.65.66—.03
SnapIncA3431810.8410.5510.57—.09
SouthnCo 2.722102871.7670.5671.60+.84
SwstAirl .721426134.2833.8133.93—.04
SwstnEngy225805.555.475.49
Square1779567.7966.4767.41+1.22
SPHlthC 1.01e
17738133.25132.56132.91+.69
SPCnSt 1.28e2047074.9874.6974.93+.35
SPEngy 2.04e2008881.5180.7881.06+.08
SPDRFncl .46e4963933.8333.6133.69+.04
SPInds 1.12e23654106.60105.76105.88+.26
SPTech .78e15531176.30173.97174.34—.29
SPUtil 1.55e1944167.7467.0567.65+.71
TALEduc134766.786.456.47—.07
TJX 1.33f1388882.1781.1081.48
TaiwSemi 1.56e
17639105.75104.35104.89—.29
Target 4.40f16869138.06135.55135.66—2.18
TruistFn 2.082375332.3631.7432.03—.19
UberTch3016943.1742.5343.00—.36
UiPath2339118.6318.2218.38—.37
USBancrp 1.922810733.5833.0033.15—.15
USNGas390447.076.936.97—.05
UntySftw5528443.9741.8943.73+2.06
ValeSA 3.08e2377414.4314.2814.43—.04
VanEGold .06e3934931.5230.9031.52+.52
VangEmg 1.10e2021842.1541.9942.02—.07
VangFTSE 1.10e
3554747.5547.4047.48+.15
VerizonCm 2.614949336.6936.4136.48+.04
VirgnGal4591645.975.155.23+1.17
Visa 1.8025821228.03226.08228.00+1.83
WalMart 2.2820658158.15156.95157.52—.21
WeWork20437.23.22.22+.01
WellsFargo 1.20f
4428742.7442.0642.35—.01
WmsCos 1.79f1694130.7830.5130.69+.12
Xpeng4004711.8711.5811.65+.06
—————————
