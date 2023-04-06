April 6, 2023 GMT
BC-Weekly percent leaders,
|UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW YORK (AP) — The following list
|shows the New York Stock Exchange
|stocks and warrants that have gone up
|the most and down the most in the
|past week based on percent of change.
Only securities with closing prices or
|previous closing prices
|of
|at least
|$2
|and at
|least
|1000
|shares
|traded
|are
|included.
|Net and
|precentage changes
|are the difference between
|last week's
|closing and this week's closing.
|UPS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1ButtrNtwrk
|2.28
|+.40
|Up
|21.3
|2TeckRescsg
|43.97
|+7.47
|Up
|20.5
|3NYCREITrs
|9.90
|+1.38
|Up
|16.2
|4FourSeasEdrs
|9.14
|+1.17
|Up
|14.7
|5KimcoRtypfL
|22.35
|+2.72
|Up
|13.9
|6MVOilTrust
|13.46
|+1.60
|Up
|13.5
|7AmpcoPitt
|2.78
|+.33
|Up
|13.5
|8CraneNXT
|43.83
|+5.01
|Up
|12.9
|9EncompassHlt
|60.75
|+6.65
|Up
|12.3
|10FtRepBkpfM
|5.99
|+.65
|Up
|12.2
|11SoloBrandA
|8.03
|+.85
|Up
|11.8
|12AgnicoEaglg
|56.54
|+5.57
|Up
|10.9
|13CazooGrprs
|2.76
|+.27
|Up
|10.8
|14AnglogoldAsh
|26.80
|+2.61
|Up
|10.8
|15HarmonyGold
|4.54
|+.44
|Up
|10.7
|16MBIA
|10.23
|+.97
|Up
|10.5
|17GoldFldsLtd
|14.70
|+1.38
|Up
|10.4
|18HaleonADSn
|8.97
|+.83
|Up
|10.2
|19agilonhlth
|26.14
|+2.39
|Up
|10.1
|20WldWrestEnt
|100.38
|+9.12
|Up
|10.0
|21CrawfordB
|8.43
|+.76
|Up
|9.9
|22DigitBrdgpfH
|20.65
|+1.85
|Up
|9.8
|23LifeStorage
|143.73
|+12.64
|Up
|9.6
|24MistrasGrp
|7.42
|+.64
|Up
|9.4
|25GlNetLspfA
|22.04
|+1.84
|Up
|9.1
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1Enviva
|25.03
|—40.89
|Off
|62.0
|2Wallbox
|3.67
|—1.22
|Off
|24.9
|3AmerRlty
|20.43
|—5.89
|Off
|22.4
|4VirginGalac
|3.15
|—
|.90
|Off
|22.2
|5BestIncrs
|2.48
|—
|.68
|Off
|21.5
|6Similarweb
|5.53
|—1.23
|Off
|18.2
|7EmpStROP60
|5.84
|—1.25
|Off
|17.6
|8EngyVault
|1.77
|—
|.37
|Off
|17.3
|9Holley
|2.27
|—
|.47
|Off
|17.2
|10LeviStrauss
|15.14
|—3.09
|Off
|17.0
|11AltaEquipG
|13.39
|—2.46
|Off
|15.5
|12Manitowoc
|14.54
|—2.55
|Off
|14.9
|13CooperStdHldg
|12.15
|—2.09
|Off
|14.7
|14NaturaCoHl
|4.46
|—
|.76
|Off
|14.6
|15LindsayCorp
|129.22
|—21.91
|Off
|14.5
|16Velo3D
|1.95
|—
|.32
|Off
|14.1
|17NordicAmer
|3.41
|—
|.55
|Off
|13.9
|18Despegar.cm
|5.29
|—.85
|Off
|13.8
|19YextInc
|8.30
|—1.31
|Off
|13.6
|20Fabrinet
|102.62
|—16.14
|Off
|13.6
|21AspenAerogels
|6.44
|—1.01
|Off
|13.6
|22AtentoSA
|1.80
|—
|.28
|Off
|13.5
|23VertivHldg
|12.38
|—1.93
|Off
|13.5
|24WstnAllianBc
|30.78
|—4.76
|Off
|13.4
|25Coherent
|32.98
|—5.10
|Off
|13.4
|—————————