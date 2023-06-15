June 15, 2023 GMT
Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|25
|16
|.610
|—
|Southern Maryland
|24
|16
|.600
|½
|Long Island
|23
|19
|.548
|2½
|Lancaster
|16
|22
|.421
|7½
|Staten Island
|14
|25
|.359
|10
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|29
|13
|.690
|—
|Gastonia
|28
|13
|.683
|½
|Lexington
|19
|22
|.463
|9½
|Frederick
|13
|29
|.310
|16
|Charleston
|12
|28
|.300
|16
___
|Wednesday's Games
Southern Maryland 10, Gastonia 9
Staten Island 9, Lexington 7
York 10, Lancaster 4
Long Island 2, Charleston 0
High Point 6, Frederick 3
|Thursday's Games
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Frederick at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Frederick at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Frederick at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.