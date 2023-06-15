AP NEWS
    Atlantic League Glance

    By The Associated PressJune 15, 2023 GMT
    All Times EDT
    North Division
    WLPct.GB
    York2516.610
    Southern Maryland2416.600½
    Long Island2319.548
    Lancaster1622.421
    Staten Island1425.35910

    South Division
    WLPct.GB
    High Point2913.690
    Gastonia2813.683½
    Lexington1922.463
    Frederick1329.31016
    Charleston1228.30016

    ___

    Wednesday's Games

    Southern Maryland 10, Gastonia 9

    Staten Island 9, Lexington 7

    York 10, Lancaster 4

    Long Island 2, Charleston 0

    High Point 6, Frederick 3

    Thursday's Games

    Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

    Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

    Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

    Frederick at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

    Staten Island at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

    Friday's Games

    Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

    Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

    Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

    Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

    Frederick at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

    Saturday's Games

    Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

    Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

    Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

    Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

    Frederick at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

