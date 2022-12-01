AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Japón vence 2-1 a España y avanza a los octavos de final como primera del Grupo E

    December 1, 2022 GMT

    DOHA (AP) — Japón vence 2-1 a España y avanza a los octavos de final como primera del Grupo E.

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.