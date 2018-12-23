Redskins-Titans Stats
|Washington
|3
|7
|3
|3—16
|Tennessee
|6
|3
|0
|16—25
Was_FG Hopkins 50, 12:09.
Ten_Henry 1 run (kick failed), 5:37.
Was_Floyd 7 pass from J.Johnson (Hopkins kick), 4:28.
Ten_FG Succop 42, :00.
Was_FG Hopkins 40, 4:57.
Ten_FG Succop 33, 14:55.
Was_FG Hopkins 46, 8:09.
Ten_Pruitt 2 pass from Gabbert (Succop kick), 4:30.
Ten_Butler 56 interception return, :00.
A_60,746.
|Was
|Ten
|First downs
|17
|20
|Total Net Yards
|292
|291
|Rushes-yards
|34-161
|27-99
|Passing
|131
|192
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-16
|Kickoff Returns
|1-28
|1-31
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-57
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-23-2
|17-25-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-22
|3-19
|Punts
|2-53.5
|4-42.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-49
|2-10
|Time of Possession
|33:03
|26:57
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Washington, Peterson 26-119, J.Johnson 4-22, Thompson 4-20. Tennessee, Henry 21-84, Mariota 1-7, D.Lewis 3-5, Jennings 1-2, C.Davis 1-1.
PASSING_Washington, J.Johnson 13-23-2-153. Tennessee, Mariota 10-13-0-110, Gabbert 7-11-0-101, Henry 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Washington, Crowder 5-78, Doctson 3-30, Sprinkle 2-22, Peterson 1-8, Thompson 1-8, Floyd 1-7. Tennessee, Taylor 3-64, C.Davis 3-45, Jennings 3-29, D.Lewis 3-20, Pruitt 2-29, Firkser 2-16, Henry 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.