Cardinals 9, Yankees 5
|St. Louis
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ko.Wong 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Gardner cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rbinson 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|M.Lipka cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Mrtinez rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|A.Judge rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Carlson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ambrgey rf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Gldhmdt dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mendoza pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Jo.Saez ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|O’Neill lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Gr.Bird 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Munoz ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mi.Ford 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wieters c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|G.Trres ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Arzrena lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hlder ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.DJong ss
|3
|2
|2
|3
|LMahieu 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|S.Hurst cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|H.Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|R.Rvelo 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|B.Burns lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schrock 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rmine c
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Lvrnway c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ty.Wade 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|W.Grcia 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|9
|14
|9
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|St. Louis
|014
|001
|210—9
|New York
|030
|000
|002—5
DP_St. Louis 1, New York 2. LOB_St. Louis 6, New York 8. 2B_Wong (1), Martinez (1), O’Neill (1), DeJong (2), Ravelo (2), Amburgey (3), Torres (1), LeMahieu (1), Wade (4). HR_O’Neill (4), DeJong (1), Romine (1). SB_DeJong (1), Bader (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|St. Louis
|Gant W, 1-0
|3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Beck H, 2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Jones H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Meisinger H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Layne
|BS, 0-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hauschild
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|New York
|Loaisiga L, 1-1
|2 1-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Harvey
|BS, 0-1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Chapman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Coulombe
|1 1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Diehl
|1 1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Coshow
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Reeves
|1 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Gant, Coshow.
PB_Hudson.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Dan Iassogna.