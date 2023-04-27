April 27, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|17.59
|+.39
|Altria
|46.87
|+.18
|AmerenCp
|89.11
|+.12
|AmExpress
|156.99
|+1.27
|ArchDanM
|77.76
|+.73
|AutoZone
|2652.21
|+7.38
|BPPLC
|39.15
|—
|.28
|Boeing
|206.06
|+3.03
|BristMySq
|66.53
|—1.49
|Brunswick
|82.72
|—
|.36
|CampbSoup
|54.58
|+.04
|Chevron
|165.69
|—
|.29
|Citigroup
|46.63
|—
|.24
|CocaCola
|63.34
|—
|.22
|ConAgraBr
|37.56
|+.07
|ConocoPhil
|100.31
|—
|.17
|Corning
|32.59
|+.35
|CurtissWright
|166.74
|—
|.13
|DTEEnergy
|113.26
|+.29
|DeereCo
|369.71
|—4.90
|DillardsInc
|299.31
|+1.14
|Disney
|98.96
|+2.35
|DuPont
|68.12
|+.75
|EmersonElec
|81.31
|—1.17
|Entergy
|105.68
|+.63
|ExxonMobil
|115.48
|+.03
|FMCCorp
|120.50
|+.68
|FirstEnergy
|41.04
|+.36
|FootLocker
|41.49
|+.27
|FordMot
|11.57
|+.03
|GenDynam
|215.77
|+.94
|GenlElec
|97.59
|+1.38
|GenMill
|88.13
|+.25
|HPInc
|29.35
|+.39
|Halliburton
|31.40
|—
|.32
|Hershey
|269.86
|+8.11
|HomeDepot
|292.05
|+3.98
|IBM
|126.11
|+.26
|IntlPaper
|32.61
|—1.95
|JohnsonJn
|162.50
|—
|.12
|KrogerCo
|48.15
|+.33
|LindsayCorp
|119.05
|—
|.70
|LockheedM
|464.17
|+2.55
|LowesCos
|202.76
|+1.96
|MarathonOil
|23.22
|—
|.07
|McDonalds
|293.66
|+3.90
|NCRCorp
|21.65
|+.49
|Nucor
|147.04
|+2.54
|OGEEnergy
|37.46
|+.37
|OccidentPet
|60.30
|+.04
|ONEOK
|64.75
|+.03
|PG&ECorp
|17.04
|+.10
|Pfizer
|38.45
|—
|.18
|ProctGamb
|155.81
|+1.23
|RaythnTech
|99.07
|+1.39
|RexAmRescS
|28.13
|—
|.11
|RockwellAuto
|276.04
|+5.41
|Schlumbrg
|47.32
|—
|.46
|SnapOn
|257.90
|+3.77
|Textron
|64.89
|—
|.67
|3MCo
|104.58
|+1.66
|Timken
|75.61
|—
|.10
|TraneTech
|183.91
|+6.22
|UnionPacif
|191.80
|+.30
|USSteel
|23.59
|+.11
|VerizonComm
|38.39
|+1.47
|ViadCorp
|17.49
|+.11
|WalMart
|151.42
|+.51
|WellsFargo
|39.53
|+.07
|WilliamsCos
|29.51
|+.07
|Winnebago
|57.37
|+1.00
|YumBrands
|138.56
|+.55