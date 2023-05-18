May 18, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|16.51
|—
|.16
|Altria
|44.69
|—
|.65
|AmerenCp
|82.54
|—
|.79
|AmExpress
|151.49
|—
|.60
|ArchDanM
|72.06
|—
|.99
|AutoZone
|2646.89—32.66
|BPPLC
|35.67
|—
|.34
|Boeing
|205.43
|—1.44
|BristMySq
|65.62
|—
|.91
|Brunswick
|78.90
|+1.42
|CampbSoup
|52.84
|—
|.75
|Chevron
|152.55
|—1.65
|Citigroup
|46.04
|—1.04
|CocaCola
|62.71
|—
|.45
|ConAgraBr
|36.10
|—
|.60
|ConocoPhil
|99.69
|—1.02
|Corning
|30.98
|+.16
|CurtissWright
|163.99
|—1.27
|DTEEnergy
|107.90
|—1.20
|DeereCo
|367.87
|—
|.20
|DillardsInc
|290.70
|—4.12
|Disney
|93.21
|+.44
|DuPont
|66.28
|+.68
|EmersonElec
|81.72
|—
|.53
|Entergy
|101.20
|—
|.92
|ExxonMobil
|105.16
|+.34
|FMCCorp
|107.63
|—
|.39
|FirstEnergy
|37.71
|—
|.63
|FootLocker
|41.57
|+.01
|FordMot
|11.55
|+.05
|GenDynam
|209.37
|—1.95
|GenlElec
|102.95
|—
|.52
|GenMill
|88.60
|—1.25
|HPInc
|30.49
|+.22
|Halliburton
|29.11
|+.17
|Hershey
|265.00
|—1.46
|HomeDepot
|292.38
|—
|.01
|IBM
|125.52
|—
|.19
|IntlPaper
|31.66
|—
|.44
|JohnsonJn
|157.90
|—1.09
|KrogerCo
|49.17
|—
|.08
|LindsayCorp
|118.62
|—
|.85
|LockheedM
|451.40
|—5.90
|LowesCos
|206.51
|—
|.69
|MarathonOil
|22.67
|—
|.04
|McDonalds
|292.04
|—1.42
|NCRCorp
|24.23
|+.26
|Nucor
|139.33
|—
|.31
|OGEEnergy
|36.09
|—
|.37
|OccidentPet
|58.06
|—
|.87
|ONEOK
|57.51
|+.31
|PG&ECorp
|16.62
|—
|.18
|Pfizer
|36.31
|—
|.45
|ProctGamb
|152.00
|—3.08
|RaythnTech
|95.40
|—
|.58
|RexAmRescS
|29.67
|+.19
|RockwellAuto
|277.35
|+2.72
|Schlumbrg
|44.13
|—
|.37
|SnapOn
|260.54
|+4.63
|Textron
|64.78
|+.37
|3MCo
|98.40
|—
|.28
|Timken
|75.38
|+.17
|TraneTech
|174.13
|—
|.86
|UnionPacif
|195.91
|—2.93
|USSteel
|21.79
|—
|.11
|VerizonComm
|35.96
|—
|.22
|ViadCorp
|23.34
|+.51
|WalMart
|150.47
|+.94
|WellsFargo
|39.73
|—
|.73
|WilliamsCos
|28.93
|—
|.03
|Winnebago
|58.12
|+.57
|YumBrands
|137.86
|+.64