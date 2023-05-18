BC-KX-STOX- noon

AP NEWS
May 18, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)-noon stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc16.51.16
Altria44.69.65
AmerenCp82.54.79
AmExpress151.49.60
ArchDanM72.06.99
AutoZone2646.89—32.66
BPPLC35.67.34
Boeing205.43—1.44
BristMySq65.62.91
Brunswick78.90+1.42
CampbSoup52.84.75
Chevron152.55—1.65
Citigroup46.04—1.04
CocaCola62.71.45
ConAgraBr36.10.60
ConocoPhil99.69—1.02
Corning30.98+.16
CurtissWright163.99—1.27
DTEEnergy107.90—1.20
DeereCo367.87.20
DillardsInc290.70—4.12
Disney93.21+.44
DuPont66.28+.68
EmersonElec81.72.53
Entergy101.20.92
ExxonMobil105.16+.34
FMCCorp107.63.39
FirstEnergy37.71.63
FootLocker41.57+.01
FordMot11.55+.05
GenDynam209.37—1.95
GenlElec102.95.52
GenMill88.60—1.25
HPInc30.49+.22
Halliburton29.11+.17
Hershey265.00—1.46
HomeDepot292.38.01
IBM125.52.19
IntlPaper31.66.44
JohnsonJn157.90—1.09
KrogerCo49.17.08
LindsayCorp118.62.85
LockheedM451.40—5.90
LowesCos206.51.69
MarathonOil22.67.04
McDonalds292.04—1.42
NCRCorp24.23+.26
Nucor139.33.31
OGEEnergy36.09.37
OccidentPet58.06.87
ONEOK57.51+.31
PG&amp;ECorp16.62.18
Pfizer36.31.45
ProctGamb152.00—3.08
RaythnTech95.40.58
RexAmRescS29.67+.19
RockwellAuto277.35+2.72
Schlumbrg44.13.37
SnapOn260.54+4.63
Textron64.78+.37
3MCo98.40.28
Timken75.38+.17
TraneTech174.13.86
UnionPacif195.91—2.93
USSteel21.79.11
VerizonComm35.96.22
ViadCorp23.34+.51
WalMart150.47+.94
WellsFargo39.73.73
WilliamsCos28.93.03
Winnebago58.12+.57
YumBrands137.86+.64
