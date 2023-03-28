AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    La cancillería de Rusia dice que Moscú disparó misiles de prueba en el Mar de Japón.

    March 28, 2023 GMT

    MOSCÚ (AP) — La cancillería de Rusia dice que Moscú disparó misiles de prueba en el Mar de Japón.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.