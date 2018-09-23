Rockies 2, Diamondbacks 0
|Colorado
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Blckmon cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sza Jr. rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|LMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Owings rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Dahl rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Gldschm 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Parra lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|D.Prlta lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Desmond 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Innetta c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hampson ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|K.Marte 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Freland p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ottvino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jay ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Oh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Godley p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kvlehan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diekman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Wlker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bracho p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dscalso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|34
|0
|7
|0
|Colorado
|001
|010
|000—2
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000—0
E_Hampson (3). DP_Arizona 2. LOB_Colorado 9, Arizona 10. 2B_Arenado (35), Hampson (2). CS_E.Escobar (4). S_Freeland (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Freeland W,16-7
|7
|7
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Ottavino H,33
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Oh H,20
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Davis S,41-47
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Arizona
|Godley L,14-11
|5
|6
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Bradley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lopez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Bracho
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Godley.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, James Hoye; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Marvin Hudson.