May 1, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|17.63
|—
|.05
|Altria
|47.85
|+.34
|AmerenCp
|90.20
|+1.23
|AmExpress
|160.45
|—
|.89
|ArchDanM
|77.82
|—
|.26
|AutoZone
|2699.40+36.09
|BPPLC
|40.16
|—
|.13
|Boeing
|206.78
|BristMySq
|68.42
|+1.65
|Brunswick
|86.29
|+1.50
|CampbSoup
|54.40
|+.10
|Chevron
|167.51
|—1.07
|Citigroup
|47.97
|+.90
|CocaCola
|64.58
|+.43
|ConAgraBr
|38.27
|+.31
|ConocoPhil
|102.78
|—
|.11
|Corning
|33.17
|—
|.06
|CurtissWright
|173.46
|+3.63
|DTEEnergy
|113.52
|+1.11
|DeereCo
|383.35
|+5.33
|DillardsInc
|296.58
|—1.82
|Disney
|102.28
|—
|.22
|DuPont
|69.84
|+.12
|EmersonElec
|83.74
|+.48
|Entergy
|108.24
|+.66
|ExxonMobil
|115.22
|—3.12
|FMCCorp
|124.03
|+.45
|FirstEnergy
|40.01
|+.21
|FootLocker
|42.24
|+.25
|FordMot
|12.08
|+.20
|GenDynam
|220.09
|+1.75
|GenlElec
|101.09
|+2.12
|GenMill
|89.49
|+.86
|HPInc
|30.12
|+.41
|Halliburton
|32.78
|+.03
|Hershey
|275.86
|+2.80
|HomeDepot
|299.07
|—1.47
|IBM
|126.29
|—
|.13
|IntlPaper
|33.56
|+.45
|JohnsonJn
|163.72
|+.02
|KrogerCo
|49.02
|+.39
|LindsayCorp
|121.47
|+.73
|LockheedM
|469.40
|+4.95
|LowesCos
|208.34
|+.51
|MarathonOil
|24.07
|—
|.09
|McDonalds
|298.29
|+2.54
|NCRCorp
|22.33
|+.04
|Nucor
|148.76
|+.58
|OGEEnergy
|37.83
|+.29
|OccidentPet
|61.32
|—
|.22
|ONEOK
|65.70
|+.29
|PG&ECorp
|17.28
|+.17
|Pfizer
|39.22
|+.33
|ProctGamb
|156.94
|+.56
|RaythnTech
|101.06
|+1.16
|RexAmRescS
|28.56
|+.27
|RockwellAuto
|283.22
|—
|.19
|Schlumbrg
|49.44
|+.09
|SnapOn
|263.00
|+3.59
|Textron
|68.23
|+1.29
|3MCo
|106.09
|—
|.13
|Timken
|77.100
|+1.15
|TraneTech
|188.36
|+2.55
|UnionPacif
|199.53
|+3.83
|USSteel
|22.99
|+.11
|VerizonComm
|38.80
|—
|.03
|ViadCorp
|20.11
|+1.08
|WalMart
|151.96
|+.99
|WellsFargo
|40.83
|+1.08
|WilliamsCos
|30.45
|+.19
|Winnebago
|59.24
|+1.10
|YumBrands
|142.20
|+1.62