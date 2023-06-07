June 7, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|15.86
|+.19
|Altria
|45.10
|+.44
|AmerenCp
|83.38
|+1.83
|AmExpress
|171.32
|—
|.50
|ArchDanM
|73.99
|+1.60
|AutoZone
|2320.95
|—2.10
|BPPLC
|35.57
|+.27
|Boeing
|210.68
|+3.39
|BristMySq
|65.18
|—
|.31
|Brunswick
|84.28
|+2.26
|CampbSoup
|47.17
|—3.42
|Chevron
|159.00
|+3.21
|Citigroup
|47.80
|+.58
|CocaCola
|60.28
|—
|.04
|ConAgraBr
|34.13
|—
|.19
|ConocoPhil
|105.41
|+3.47
|Corning
|31.77
|+.49
|CurtissWright
|169.52
|+2.37
|DTEEnergy
|111.10
|+1.51
|DeereCo
|382.86
|+9.17
|DillardsInc
|330.00
|+9.42
|Disney
|92.72
|+.56
|DuPont
|71.27
|+.23
|EmersonElec
|83.59
|+1.05
|Entergy
|100.69
|+1.72
|ExxonMobil
|108.80
|+2.65
|FMCCorp
|111.58
|+1.37
|FirstEnergy
|38.51
|+.72
|FootLocker
|26.13
|+.95
|FordMot
|13.35
|+.42
|GenDynam
|212.98
|+2.17
|GenlElec
|106.80
|+1.34
|GenMill
|81.84
|—1.94
|HPInc
|29.96
|+.31
|Halliburton
|32.61
|+1.38
|Hershey
|255.41
|+.12
|HomeDepot
|299.99
|+3.99
|IBM
|133.76
|+1.07
|IntlPaper
|31.88
|+1.05
|JohnsonJn
|158.12
|—
|.06
|KrogerCo
|45.65
|—
|.42
|LindsayCorp
|128.42
|+1.87
|LockheedM
|459.11
|+.48
|LowesCos
|210.46
|+3.30
|MarathonOil
|24.36
|+1.18
|McDonalds
|282.68
|—1.86
|NCRCorp
|24.81
|—
|.06
|Nucor
|147.07
|+3.56
|OGEEnergy
|36.32
|+.63
|OccidentPet
|60.50
|+1.06
|ONEOK
|60.02
|+.71
|PG&ECorp
|17.09
|+.15
|Pfizer
|38.94
|+.57
|ProctGamb
|144.83
|+.34
|RaythnTech
|98.12
|+.68
|RexAmRescS
|35.06
|+.60
|RockwellAuto
|296.66
|+4.67
|Schlumbrg
|48.23
|+1.28
|SnapOn
|268.20
|+5.43
|Textron
|64.96
|+1.36
|3MCo
|100.02
|+1.73
|Timken
|82.99
|+2.59
|TraneTech
|176.84
|+2.10
|UnionPacif
|198.64
|+2.28
|USSteel
|22.84
|+.21
|VerizonComm
|34.92
|+.22
|ViadCorp
|26.41
|+.53
|WalMart
|149.68
|—
|.10
|WellsFargo
|41.68
|+.42
|WilliamsCos
|31.10
|+.75
|Winnebago
|65.29
|+2.38
|YumBrands
|132.09
|—
|.79