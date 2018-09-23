Tigers 5, Royals 4
|Kansas City
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld 2b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Cndlrio 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mondesi ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Christ. lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Cstllns dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|S.Perez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|V.Mrtin 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ro.Rdrg pr-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|H.Dzier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum 2b-1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Goodwin cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mahtook rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Bre.Phl rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|J.McCnn c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Viloria c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jones cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kozma ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|4
|Totals
|35
|5
|12
|4
|Kansas City
|100
|100
|011—4
|Detroit
|101
|100
|02x—5
DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Kansas City 2, Detroit 8. 2B_Merrifield (42), Castellanos (45), Goodrum (29). 3B_Merrifield (2), Kozma (1). HR_A.Gordon (12), S.Perez (27), Mahtook (9). CS_Merrifield (10). SF_Mondesi (1). S_Ro.Rodriguez (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Junis
|6
|8
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Newberry
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hammel L,3-14
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Detroit
|Zimmermann
|7
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Jimenez W,5-4 BS,4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Greene S,31-37
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
WP_Junis 3.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Brian Gorman.