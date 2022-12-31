AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Dec. 24-30, 2022

    December 31, 2022 GMT
    Children and their parents ride a carousel at a Christmas Market set up in Red Square decorated for the New Year and Christmas festivities with the Spasskaya Tower in the background, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
    Children and their parents ride a carousel at a Christmas Market set up in Red Square decorated for the New Year and Christmas festivities with the Spasskaya Tower in the background, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
    Children and their parents ride a carousel at a Christmas Market set up in Red Square decorated for the New Year and Christmas festivities with the Spasskaya Tower in the background, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
    1 of 23
    Children and their parents ride a carousel at a Christmas Market set up in Red Square decorated for the New Year and Christmas festivities with the Spasskaya Tower in the background, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
    1 of 23
    Children and their parents ride a carousel at a Christmas Market set up in Red Square decorated for the New Year and Christmas festivities with the Spasskaya Tower in the background, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

    Dec. 24-30, 2022

    From children flying high in a carousel at a Christmas Market in Moscow’s Red Square, to a snorkeler swimming alongside sandbar sharks in the Mediterranean Sea near a power plant off the coast of Hadera, Israel, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

    The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

    Follow AP visual journalism:

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

    AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

    AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.