May 9, 2023 GMT
BC-Merc Table,1st Add
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|LUMBER
|110,000 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
|May
|357.0
|357.0
|339.0
|344.0
|—14.0
|Est. sales 20.
|Mon.'s sales 25
|Mon.'s open int 155
|LIBOR-1 MONTH
|$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
|May
|94.875
|Jun
|94.800
|Mon.'s open int 1,000
|US T. BILLS
|$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.
|EURODOLLARS
|$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
|May
|94.660
|94.660
|94.637
|94.645
|—
|5
|Jun
|94.595
|94.605
|94.570
|94.575
|—
|5
|Est. sales 9,703.
|Mon.'s sales 7,402
|Mon.'s open int 628,463