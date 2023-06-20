AP NEWS
BC-KX-STOX-Final

June 20, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc15.78.28
Altria43.47.60
AmerenCp82.88—1.20
AmExpress169.41—2.80
ArchDanM74.08—1.40
AutoZone2453.07—40.76
BPPLC35.07.28
Boeing212.37—7.62
BristMySq66.03.13
Brunswick83.86—1.85
CampbSoup45.79.63
Chevron153.68—3.58
Citigroup47.61.58
CocaCola61.26.41
ConAgraBr34.24.40
ConocoPhil102.03—2.89
Corning34.90.95
CurtissWright175.59.93
DTEEnergy113.19.93
DeereCo407.98+.35
DillardsInc328.84—4.01
Disney89.75—1.57
DuPont68.70.71
EmersonElec86.78.63
Entergy99.53—2.48
ExxonMobil102.72—2.41
FMCCorp105.28—1.49
FirstEnergy39.29+.22
FootLocker26.59.62
FordMot14.22.20
GenDynam215.49—1.85
GenlElec104.02—2.27
GenMill80.64.07
HPInc30.16.84
Halliburton31.48—1.10
Hershey258.46—2.26
HomeDepot301.41+1.03
IBM135.96—1.52
IntlPaper31.52.46
JohnsonJn164.13.10
KrogerCo45.83.34
LindsayCorp128.15+.88
LockheedM458.38.79
LowesCos215.46—1.62
MarathonOil22.82.68
McDonalds293.04.66
NCRCorp24.90.22
Nucor149.52—1.89
OGEEnergy36.44.36
OccidentPet57.23.92
ONEOK59.32—1.63
PG&amp;ECorp16.87.53
Pfizer39.34.72
ProctGamb148.16—1.38
RaythnTech97.70.04
RexAmRescS33.57.25
RockwellAuto315.39.41
Schlumbrg47.26.52
SnapOn273.02.85
Textron66.06.58
3MCo102.30—2.24
Timken86.17+1.16
TraneTech185.71—1.35
UnionPacif201.38—3.29
USSteel23.47+.06
VerizonComm35.81.65
ViadCorp24.42+.09
WalMart154.16—1.37
WellsFargo41.89.29
WilliamsCos30.64+.11
Winnebago64.18.24
YumBrands135.82—2.76
