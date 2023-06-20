June 20, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|15.78
|—
|.28
|Altria
|43.47
|—
|.60
|AmerenCp
|82.88
|—1.20
|AmExpress
|169.41
|—2.80
|ArchDanM
|74.08
|—1.40
|AutoZone
|2453.07—40.76
|BPPLC
|35.07
|—
|.28
|Boeing
|212.37
|—7.62
|BristMySq
|66.03
|—
|.13
|Brunswick
|83.86
|—1.85
|CampbSoup
|45.79
|—
|.63
|Chevron
|153.68
|—3.58
|Citigroup
|47.61
|—
|.58
|CocaCola
|61.26
|—
|.41
|ConAgraBr
|34.24
|—
|.40
|ConocoPhil
|102.03
|—2.89
|Corning
|34.90
|—
|.95
|CurtissWright
|175.59
|—
|.93
|DTEEnergy
|113.19
|—
|.93
|DeereCo
|407.98
|+.35
|DillardsInc
|328.84
|—4.01
|Disney
|89.75
|—1.57
|DuPont
|68.70
|—
|.71
|EmersonElec
|86.78
|—
|.63
|Entergy
|99.53
|—2.48
|ExxonMobil
|102.72
|—2.41
|FMCCorp
|105.28
|—1.49
|FirstEnergy
|39.29
|+.22
|FootLocker
|26.59
|—
|.62
|FordMot
|14.22
|—
|.20
|GenDynam
|215.49
|—1.85
|GenlElec
|104.02
|—2.27
|GenMill
|80.64
|—
|.07
|HPInc
|30.16
|—
|.84
|Halliburton
|31.48
|—1.10
|Hershey
|258.46
|—2.26
|HomeDepot
|301.41
|+1.03
|IBM
|135.96
|—1.52
|IntlPaper
|31.52
|—
|.46
|JohnsonJn
|164.13
|—
|.10
|KrogerCo
|45.83
|—
|.34
|LindsayCorp
|128.15
|+.88
|LockheedM
|458.38
|—
|.79
|LowesCos
|215.46
|—1.62
|MarathonOil
|22.82
|—
|.68
|McDonalds
|293.04
|—
|.66
|NCRCorp
|24.90
|—
|.22
|Nucor
|149.52
|—1.89
|OGEEnergy
|36.44
|—
|.36
|OccidentPet
|57.23
|—
|.92
|ONEOK
|59.32
|—1.63
|PG&ECorp
|16.87
|—
|.53
|Pfizer
|39.34
|—
|.72
|ProctGamb
|148.16
|—1.38
|RaythnTech
|97.70
|—
|.04
|RexAmRescS
|33.57
|—
|.25
|RockwellAuto
|315.39
|—
|.41
|Schlumbrg
|47.26
|—
|.52
|SnapOn
|273.02
|—
|.85
|Textron
|66.06
|—
|.58
|3MCo
|102.30
|—2.24
|Timken
|86.17
|+1.16
|TraneTech
|185.71
|—1.35
|UnionPacif
|201.38
|—3.29
|USSteel
|23.47
|+.06
|VerizonComm
|35.81
|—
|.65
|ViadCorp
|24.42
|+.09
|WalMart
|154.16
|—1.37
|WellsFargo
|41.89
|—
|.29
|WilliamsCos
|30.64
|+.11
|Winnebago
|64.18
|—
|.24
|YumBrands
|135.82
|—2.76