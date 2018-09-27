Rockies 5, Phillies 3
|Philadelphia
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Hrnan 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Blckmon cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Btsta rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|LMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bour ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Dahl lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|N.Wllms pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Story ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Gnzal rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Desmond 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Innetta c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Crwfr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Snztela p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Quinn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Oh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sntna 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Parra ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Cozens lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ottvino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|W.Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arrieta p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Flrimon ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|4
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|020—3
|Colorado
|120
|000
|20x—5
E_C.Hernandez (12). LOB_Philadelphia 10, Colorado 6. 2B_C.Santana (28), Cozens (1), Kingery (23), Blackmon (30), Arenado (37), C.Gonzalez (31). 3B_Dahl (3). HR_J.Bautista (13), C.Santana (24), Dahl (14), Story (35), Parra (6). SB_Cozens (1).
Other news
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
California’s first-in-the-nation reparations task force wraps up its historic work with a final report to lawmakers.
The dramatic rebellion by a mercenary warlord in Russia that challenged President Vladimir Putin was punctuated by dramatic language of the key protagonists – and some long silences.
Norfolk Southern’s CEO has spoken often of safety and better service since he took the job over a year ago, but it’s safety that has dominated discussions after one of his trains derailed and caught fire in February in Ohio.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Arrieta L,10-11
|6
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Hunter
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Neshek
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Loup
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colorado
|Senzatela
|4
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Oberg W,8-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Oh H,21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ottavino
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Davis S,42-48
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Ottavino (Hoskins). WP_Arrieta.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Mark Wegner; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Todd Tichenor.