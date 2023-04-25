AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    BC-Merc Table,1st Add

    April 25, 2023 GMT
    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    LUMBER
    110,000 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
    May380.0382.7362.7362.7—19.9
    Est. sales 317. Mon.'s sales 187
    Mon.'s open int 763
    LIBOR-1 MONTH
    $3 million; pts of 100 pct.
    May94.895+25
    Jun94.800
    Mon.'s open int n.a.
    US T. BILLS
    $1 million; pts of 100 pct.
    No open contracts.
    EURODOLLARS
    $1 million;pts of 100 pct.
    May94.69294.77294.66594.702+32
    Jun94.63094.68594.60594.670+45
    Est. sales 43,295. Mon.'s sales 19,307
    Mon.'s open int 599,089, up 2,970
    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.