BC-Merc Table,1st Add

June 14, 2023 GMT
OpenHighLowSettleChg.
LUMBER
27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
Jul526.0532.5519.5523.5—4.5
Sep537.5542.5530.0533.0—5.5
Nov549.5551.0540.0541.5—6.0
Est. sales 1,114. Tue.'s sales 2,618
Tue.'s open int 7,514, up 95
LIBOR-1 MONTH
$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
Jun94.820+40
Tue.'s open int n.a.
US T. BILLS
$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
No open contracts.
EURODOLLARS
$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
Jun94.47794.50594.42294.497+22
Est. sales 15,891. Tue.'s sales 30,567
Tue.'s open int 511,711
