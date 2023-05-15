May 15, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|16.99
|—
|.04
|Altria
|45.49
|—
|.18
|AmerenCp
|84.90
|—2.82
|AmExpress
|149.19
|+1.26
|ArchDanM
|75.68
|+.30
|AutoZone
|2710.10—18.96
|BPPLC
|36.21
|+.40
|Boeing
|202.17
|+1.47
|BristMySq
|67.88
|—
|.19
|Brunswick
|76.69
|—
|.33
|CampbSoup
|53.35
|—
|.99
|Chevron
|157.42
|+.80
|Citigroup
|46.01
|+.56
|CocaCola
|63.99
|—
|.13
|ConAgraBr
|36.47
|—
|.28
|ConocoPhil
|99.64
|+.72
|Corning
|31.01
|+.02
|CurtissWright
|163.91
|+.57
|DTEEnergy
|112.24
|—1.21
|DeereCo
|371.66
|—2.32
|DillardsInc
|287.91
|+4.18
|Disney
|91.90
|—
|.09
|DuPont
|65.42
|+1.65
|EmersonElec
|83.32
|+.80
|Entergy
|105.35
|—1.80
|ExxonMobil
|105.47
|+.60
|FMCCorp
|109.34
|—
|.24
|FirstEnergy
|38.84
|—
|.62
|FootLocker
|39.94
|+.71
|FordMot
|11.66
|—
|.01
|GenDynam
|210.27
|+.31
|GenlElec
|101.22
|+2.42
|GenMill
|89.92
|—
|.69
|HPInc
|29.29
|+.39
|Halliburton
|29.06
|+.45
|Hershey
|270.42
|—4.16
|HomeDepot
|287.98
|—2.49
|IBM
|123.32
|+.48
|IntlPaper
|31.72
|—
|.05
|JohnsonJn
|159.64
|—1.14
|KrogerCo
|48.97
|—
|.22
|LindsayCorp
|120.81
|+.84
|LockheedM
|450.76
|—
|.03
|LowesCos
|201.07
|—2.19
|MarathonOil
|22.78
|+.39
|McDonalds
|295.51
|—
|.64
|NCRCorp
|23.43
|+.11
|Nucor
|139.70
|+.62
|OGEEnergy
|37.19
|—
|.58
|OccidentPet
|58.57
|+.48
|ONEOK
|58.21
|—5.52
|PG&ECorp
|17.19
|—
|.26
|Pfizer
|37.12
|—
|.23
|ProctGamb
|155.75
|—
|.21
|RaythnTech
|96.34
|+.35
|RexAmRescS
|28.91
|+.03
|RockwellAuto
|274.37
|+2.51
|Schlumbrg
|44.46
|+.39
|SnapOn
|256.52
|+.48
|Textron
|64.05
|+.76
|3MCo
|100.21
|—
|.06
|Timken
|73.74
|+1.20
|TraneTech
|177.95
|+.22
|UnionPacif
|198.78
|—
|.22
|USSteel
|21.35
|+.22
|VerizonComm
|36.98
|—
|.62
|ViadCorp
|22.37
|+.50
|WalMart
|152.17
|—
|.90
|WellsFargo
|38.81
|+1.32
|WilliamsCos
|28.97
|—
|.32
|Winnebago
|56.79
|+.88
|YumBrands
|137.76
|—
|.75