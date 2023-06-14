June 14, 2023 GMT
BC-Merc Table,1st Add
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|LUMBER
|27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
|Jul
|526.0
|532.5
|519.5
|523.5
|—4.5
|Sep
|537.5
|542.5
|530.0
|533.0
|—5.5
|Nov
|549.5
|551.0
|540.0
|541.5
|—6.0
|Est. sales 1,114.
|Tue.'s sales 2,618
|Tue.'s open int 7,514,
|up 95
|LIBOR-1 MONTH
|$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.820
|+40
|Tue.'s open int
|n.a.
|US T. BILLS
|$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.
|EURODOLLARS
|$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.477
|94.505
|94.422
|94.497
|+22
|Est. sales 15,891.
|Tue.'s sales 30,567
|Tue.'s open int 511,711