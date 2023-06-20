AP NEWS
    Double-A Texas League Glance

    June 20, 2023 GMT
    All Times EDT
    North Division
    WLPct.GB
    Arkansas (Seattle)4023.635
    Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)4023.635
    Springfield (St. Louis)3132.4929
    Wichita (Minnesota)2635.42612½
    NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2439.38116

    South Division
    WLPct.GB
    San Antonio (San Diego)3528.556
    Amarillo (Arizona)3132.4924
    Corpus Christi (Houston)3033.4765
    Frisco (Texas)2834.452
    Midland (Oakland)2835.4447

    ___

    Sunday's Games

    Wichita 5, Midland 3

    Tulsa 10, Springfield 8

    Arkansas 11, Corpus Christi 4

    Frisco 5, NW Arkansas 4

    San Antonio 11, Amarillo 4

    Monday's Games

    No Games Scheduled

    Tuesday's Games

    Springfield at Frisco, 12:05 p.m.

    Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

    Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

    NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

    Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

    Wednesday's Games

    Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

    Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

    Springfield at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

    NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

    Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

    Thursday's Games

    Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

    Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

    Springfield at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

    NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

    Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

