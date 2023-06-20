June 20, 2023 GMT
Double-A Texas League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|40
|23
|.635
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|40
|23
|.635
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|31
|32
|.492
|9
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|26
|35
|.426
|12½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|24
|39
|.381
|16
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|35
|28
|.556
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|31
|32
|.492
|4
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|30
|33
|.476
|5
|Frisco (Texas)
|28
|34
|.452
|6½
|Midland (Oakland)
|28
|35
|.444
|7
___
|Sunday's Games
Wichita 5, Midland 3
Tulsa 10, Springfield 8
Arkansas 11, Corpus Christi 4
Frisco 5, NW Arkansas 4
San Antonio 11, Amarillo 4
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Springfield at Frisco, 12:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.