Bob Jones Award, List

FAR HILL, N.J. (AP) — The list of recipients of the Bob Jones Award, given annually by the United States Golf Association in recognition of distinguished sportsmanship in golf:

2023 — Johnny Miller

2022 — Juli Inkster

2021 — Robert C. Lewis Jr.

2020 — Se Ri Pak

2019 — Lee Elder

2018 — Dennis Walters

2017 — Bob Ford

2016 — Judy Bell

2015 — Barbara Nicklaus

2014 — Payne Stewart

2013 — Davis Love III

2012 — Annika Sorenstam

2011 — Lorena Ochoa

2010 — Mickey Wright

2009 — O. Gordon Brewer Jr.

2008 — George H.W. Bush

2007 — Louise Suggs

2006 — Jay Haas

2005 — Nick Price

2004 — Jackie Burke Jr.

2003 — Carol Semple Thompson

2002 — Judy Rankin

2001 — Thomas Cousins

2000 — Barbara McIntire

1999 — Edgar Updegraff

1998 — Nancy Lopez

1997 — Fred Brand, Jr.

1996 — Betsy Rawls

1995 — Herbert Warren Wind

1994 — Lewis Oehmig

1993 — P.J. Boatwright, Jr.

1992 — Gene Sarazen

1991 — Ben Crenshaw

1990 — Peggy Kirk Bell

1989 — Chi Chi Rodriguez

1988 — Isaac B. Grainger

1987 — Tom Watson

1986 — Jess W. Sweetser

1985 — Fuzzy Zoeller

1984 — R. Jay Sigel

1983 — Maureen Ruttle Garrett

1982 — William J. Patton

1981 — JoAnne Gunderson Carner

1980 — Charles R. Yates

1979 — Tom Kite

1978 — Bing Crosby and Bob Hope

1977 — Joseph C. Dey, Jr.

1976 — Ben Hogan

1975 — Jack Nicklaus

1974 — Byron Nelson

1973 — Gene Littler

1972 — Michael Bonallack

1971 — Arnold Palmer

1970 — Roberto DeVicenzo

1969 — Gerald H. Micklem

1968 — Robert R. Dickson

1967 — Richard S. Tufts

1966 — Gary Player

1965 — Glenna Collett Vare

1964 — Charles R. Coe

1963 — Patty Berg

1962 — Horton Smith

1961 — Joseph B. Carr

1960 — Charles Evans, Jr.

1959 — Findlay S. Douglas

1958 — Margaret Curtis

1957 — Mildred D. Zaharias

1956 — William C. Campbell

1955 — Francis Ouimet