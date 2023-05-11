Bob Jones Award, List

AP NEWS
    May 11, 2023 GMT

    FAR HILL, N.J. (AP) — The list of recipients of the Bob Jones Award, given annually by the United States Golf Association in recognition of distinguished sportsmanship in golf:

    2023 — Johnny Miller

    2022 — Juli Inkster

    2021 — Robert C. Lewis Jr.

    2020 — Se Ri Pak

    2019 — Lee Elder

    2018 — Dennis Walters

    2017 — Bob Ford

    2016 — Judy Bell

    2015 — Barbara Nicklaus

    2014 — Payne Stewart

    2013 — Davis Love III

    2012 — Annika Sorenstam

    2011 — Lorena Ochoa

    2010 — Mickey Wright

    2009 — O. Gordon Brewer Jr.

    2008 — George H.W. Bush

    2007 — Louise Suggs

    2006 — Jay Haas

    2005 — Nick Price

    2004 — Jackie Burke Jr.

    2003 — Carol Semple Thompson

    2002 — Judy Rankin

    2001 — Thomas Cousins

    2000 — Barbara McIntire

    1999 — Edgar Updegraff

    1998 — Nancy Lopez

    1997 — Fred Brand, Jr.

    1996 — Betsy Rawls

    1995 — Herbert Warren Wind

    1994 — Lewis Oehmig

    1993 — P.J. Boatwright, Jr.

    1992 — Gene Sarazen

    1991 — Ben Crenshaw

    1990 — Peggy Kirk Bell

    1989 — Chi Chi Rodriguez

    1988 — Isaac B. Grainger

    1987 — Tom Watson

    1986 — Jess W. Sweetser

    1985 — Fuzzy Zoeller

    1984 — R. Jay Sigel

    1983 — Maureen Ruttle Garrett

    1982 — William J. Patton

    1981 — JoAnne Gunderson Carner

    1980 — Charles R. Yates

    1979 — Tom Kite

    1978 — Bing Crosby and Bob Hope

    1977 — Joseph C. Dey, Jr.

    1976 — Ben Hogan

    1975 — Jack Nicklaus

    1974 — Byron Nelson

    1973 — Gene Littler

    1972 — Michael Bonallack

    1971 — Arnold Palmer

    1970 — Roberto DeVicenzo

    1969 — Gerald H. Micklem

    1968 — Robert R. Dickson

    1967 — Richard S. Tufts

    1966 — Gary Player

    1965 — Glenna Collett Vare

    1964 — Charles R. Coe

    1963 — Patty Berg

    1962 — Horton Smith

    1961 — Joseph B. Carr

    1960 — Charles Evans, Jr.

    1959 — Findlay S. Douglas

    1958 — Margaret Curtis

    1957 — Mildred D. Zaharias

    1956 — William C. Campbell

    1955 — Francis Ouimet

