Twins 8, Blue Jays 0
|Minnesota
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sogard 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cave rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Brito rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|E.Rsrio lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Cron 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Grrr Jr 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Gnzl 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Tellez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Adranza ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Drury rf-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|T.Hrnan lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Cstro c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|D.Jnsen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Garver c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|36
|8
|12
|8
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|Minnesota
|120
|210
|101—8
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
E_Galvis (2), Guerrero Jr. (2). DP_Minnesota 1, Toronto 2. LOB_Minnesota 6, Toronto 4. 2B_J.Polanco (10), Schoop 2 (10), Buxton (15). HR_J.Polanco (6), E.Rosario (12), J.Castro (4). SF_E.Rosario (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Perez W,5-0
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|Harper
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Magill
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|Stroman L,1-5
|4
|2-3
|8
|6
|5
|2
|2
|Hudson
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Gaviglio
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Biagini
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Pannone
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Gaviglio (Castro).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.