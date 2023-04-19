April 19, 2023 GMT
BC-Merc Table,1st Add
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|LUMBER
|110,000 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
|May
|400.0
|402.9
|394.5
|399.9
|—3.6
|Est. sales 239.
|Tue.'s sales 511
|Tue.'s open int 1,136
|LIBOR-1 MONTH
|$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
|May
|94.875
|Jun
|95.000
|Tue.'s open int 1,000
|US T. BILLS
|$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.
|EURODOLLARS
|$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
|May
|94.695
|94.695
|94.675
|94.685
|—
|12
|Jun
|94.660
|94.660
|94.615
|94.620
|—
|30
|Est. sales 20,724.
|Tue.'s sales 54,024
|Tue.'s open int 4,457,297,
|up 38