    Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

    June 16, 2023 GMT
    All Times EDT
    WLPct.GB
    Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)4619.708
    Round Rock (Texas)3729.561
    Reno (Arizona)3630.54510½
    Tacoma (Seattle)3234.48514½
    Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)3134.47715
    Las Vegas (Oakland)3135.47015½
    Sacramento (San Francisco)3135.47015½
    Sugar Land (Houston)3036.45516½
    El Paso (San Diego)2937.43917½
    Albuquerque (Colorado)2640.39420½

    ___

    Thursday's Games

    Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, canc.

    Round Rock 8, El Paso 1

    Sacramento 10, Sugar Land 3

    Albuquerque 10, Tacoma 8, 12 innings

    Las Vegas 6, Reno 4

    Friday's Games

    Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

    El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

    Sacramento at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

    Albuquerque at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

    Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

    Saturday's Games

    El Paso at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

    Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

    Sacramento at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

    Albuquerque at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

    Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

    Sunday's Games

    Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

    Reno at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

    Albuquerque at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

    El Paso at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

    Sacramento at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

