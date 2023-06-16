June 16, 2023 GMT
Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|46
|19
|.708
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|37
|29
|.561
|9½
|Reno (Arizona)
|36
|30
|.545
|10½
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|32
|34
|.485
|14½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|31
|34
|.477
|15
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|31
|35
|.470
|15½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|31
|35
|.470
|15½
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|30
|36
|.455
|16½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|29
|37
|.439
|17½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|26
|40
|.394
|20½
___
|Thursday's Games
Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, canc.
Round Rock 8, El Paso 1
Sacramento 10, Sugar Land 3
Albuquerque 10, Tacoma 8, 12 innings
Las Vegas 6, Reno 4
|Friday's Games
Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
El Paso at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.