April 9, 2023 GMT
6-year-old struck, killed while riding bike in North Dakota
A pickup truck has struck and killed a 6-year-old as he rode his bicycle in the parking lot of a North Dakota apartment complex, authorities say.
KFYR-TV reports that the crash happened around 6:50 p.m. Saturday in Watford City.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a 19-year-old was driving the truck around a section of garages when he hit the boy. The driver wasn’t hurt in the crash.
The patrol continues to investigate.