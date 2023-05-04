AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    BC-Merc Table,1st Add

    May 4, 2023 GMT
    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    LUMBER
    110,000 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
    May341.0366.4340.5350.0+6.0
    Est. sales 70. Wed.'s sales 182
    Wed.'s open int 341
    LIBOR-1 MONTH
    $3 million; pts of 100 pct.
    May94.875
    Jun94.800
    Wed.'s open int 1,000
    US T. BILLS
    $1 million; pts of 100 pct.
    No open contracts.
    EURODOLLARS
    $1 million;pts of 100 pct.
    May94.66594.70794.64594.672+25
    Jun94.64094.68594.61594.660+60
    Est. sales 39,458. Wed.'s sales 31,226
    Wed.'s open int 622,157
    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.