June 23, 2023 GMT
Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|49
|21
|.700
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|42
|29
|.592
|7½
|Reno (Arizona)
|41
|31
|.569
|9
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|35
|36
|.496
|14½
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|35
|37
|.486
|15
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|33
|38
|.465
|16½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|32
|39
|.451
|17½
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|32
|40
|.444
|18
|El Paso (San Diego)
|31
|41
|.431
|19
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|27
|45
|.375
|23
___
|Thursday's Games
Round Rock 11, Sacramento 5
Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, canc.
Tacoma 8, El Paso 6
Salt Lake 10, Sugarland 9
Reno 14, Albuquerque 6
|Friday's Games
Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugarland at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugarland at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.
Sugarland at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Tacoma at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.