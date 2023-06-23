AP NEWS
    Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

    June 23, 2023 GMT
    All Times EDT
    WLPct.GB
    Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)4921.700
    Round Rock (Texas)4229.592
    Reno (Arizona)4131.5699
    Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)3536.49614½
    Tacoma (Seattle)3537.48615
    Sacramento (San Francisco)3338.46516½
    Las Vegas (Oakland)3239.45117½
    Sugar Land (Houston)3240.44418
    El Paso (San Diego)3141.43119
    Albuquerque (Colorado)2745.37523

    ___

    Thursday's Games

    Round Rock 11, Sacramento 5

    Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, canc.

    Tacoma 8, El Paso 6

    Salt Lake 10, Sugarland 9

    Reno 14, Albuquerque 6

    Friday's Games

    Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

    Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

    Tacoma at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

    Sugarland at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

    Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

    Saturday's Games

    Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

    Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

    Tacoma at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

    Sugarland at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

    Albuquerque at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

    Sunday's Games

    Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

    Sugarland at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

    Albuquerque at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

    Sacramento at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

    Tacoma at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

