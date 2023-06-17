AP NEWS
    High-A South Atlantic League Glance

    June 17, 2023 GMT
    All Times EDT
    North Division
    WLPct.GB
    Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)3625.590
    Greensboro (Pittsburgh)3326.5592
    Aberdeen (Baltimore)3129.517
    Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)3129.517
    Wilmington (Washington)2832.467
    Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2535.41710½

    South Division
    WLPct.GB
    Winston-Salem (CWS)3325.569
    Greenville (Boston)3427.557½
    Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2729.4825
    Rome (Atlanta)2833.459
    Asheville (Houston)2532.439
    Hickory (Texas)2433.421

    ___

    Thursday's Games

    Jersey Shore 8, Wilmington 5

    Asheville 16, Winston-Salem 3

    Hickory 9, Bowling Green 3

    Greensboro 6, Greenville 5, 10 innings

    Aberdeen 4, Brooklyn 3, 10 innings

    Hudson Valley 5, Rome 4

    Friday's Games

    Wilmington 8, Jersey Shore 5, 10 innings

    Winston-Salem 2, Asheville 1, 11 innings

    Bowling Green 8, Hickory 3

    Greenville 7, Greensboro 6

    Aberdeen 3, Brooklyn 2

    Hudson Valley 4, Rome 3

    Saturday's Games

    Rome at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

    Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

    Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

    Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

    Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

    Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

    Sunday's Games

    Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

    Asheville at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

    Bowling Green at Hickory, 2 p.m.

    Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

    Rome at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

    Greensboro at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

