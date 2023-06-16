Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|35
|22
|.614
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|31
|27
|.534
|4½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|28
|30
|.483
|7½
|Salem (Boston)
|27
|32
|.458
|9
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|27
|33
|.450
|9½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|27
|33
|.450
|9½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|36
|24
|.600
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|33
|27
|.550
|3
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|32
|28
|.533
|4
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|29
|31
|.483
|7
|Fayetteville
|27
|33
|.450
|9
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|24
|36
|.400
|12
___
|Wednesday's Games
Kannapolis 4, Down East 2
Augusta 6, Carolina 5
Salem 7, Delmarva 1, 1st game
Delmarva 3, Salem1, 2nd game
Lynchburg 7, Charleston 6
Myrtle Beach 1, Fredericksburg 0
Fayetteville 7, Columbia 2
|Thursday's Games
Down East 5, Kannapolis 1, 1st game
Kannapolis 6, Down East 4, 2nd game
Charleston 7, Lynchburg 3
Carolina 7, Augusta 2
Myrtle Beach 7, Fredericksburg 3
Salem 7, Delmarva 5
Fayetteville 4, Columbia 3
|Friday's Games
Charleston at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Kannapolis at Down East, 5 p.m.
Columbia at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.
Carolina at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Charleston at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Myrtle Beach, 6:35 p.m.