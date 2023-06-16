AP NEWS
    Single-A Carolina League Glance

    June 16, 2023 GMT
    All Times EDT
    North Division
    WLPct.GB
    Down East (Texas)3522.614
    Carolina (Milwaukee)3127.534
    Fredericksburg (Washington)2830.483
    Salem (Boston)2732.4589
    Delmarva (Baltimore)2733.450
    Lynchburg (Cleveland)2733.450

    South Division
    WLPct.GB
    Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)3624.600
    Columbia (Kansas City)3327.5503
    Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)3228.5334
    Augusta (Atlanta)2931.4837
    Fayetteville2733.4509
    Charleston (Tampa Bay)2436.40012

    ___

    Wednesday's Games

    Kannapolis 4, Down East 2

    Augusta 6, Carolina 5

    Salem 7, Delmarva 1, 1st game

    Delmarva 3, Salem1, 2nd game

    Lynchburg 7, Charleston 6

    Myrtle Beach 1, Fredericksburg 0

    Fayetteville 7, Columbia 2

    Thursday's Games

    Down East 5, Kannapolis 1, 1st game

    Kannapolis 6, Down East 4, 2nd game

    Charleston 7, Lynchburg 3

    Carolina 7, Augusta 2

    Myrtle Beach 7, Fredericksburg 3

    Salem 7, Delmarva 5

    Fayetteville 4, Columbia 3

    Friday's Games

    Charleston at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

    Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

    Carolina at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

    Fredericksburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

    Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

    Columbia at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

    Saturday's Games

    Kannapolis at Down East, 5 p.m.

    Columbia at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.

    Carolina at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

    Delmarva at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

    Charleston at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

    Fredericksburg at Myrtle Beach, 6:35 p.m.

