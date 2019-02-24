Pirates 10, Marlins 6
|Miami
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Brinson cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Chsnhll rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|B.Mller cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|J.Osuna pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Is.Diaz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Berti 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|P.Reyes ss
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Hrrison rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Crvelli dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gerrero rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Klley ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Alvarez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Bell 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Coper 1b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|W.Craig 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Vi.Mesa dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ju.Kang 3b
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Ramirez pr
|2
|1
|1
|0
|K.Hayes 3b
|3
|2
|2
|6
|J.Rddle ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rynolds cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Machado ss
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Sanchez cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wallach c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Mrtin lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Vigil c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kvlehan lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Glloway lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|K.Krmer 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Serra lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Reyes 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Rvera 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Baron c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marrero 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|A.Pabst c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|41
|6
|13
|4
|Totals
|36
|10
|11
|10
|Miami
|000
|011
|301—6
|Pittsburgh
|110
|102
|104—10
E_Kingham (1), Hayes (1). LOB_Miami 10, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Miller (1), Cooper (1), Machado (1), Chisenhall (1), Reyes (1). HR_Brinson (1), Kang 2 (2), Hayes 2 (2). SB_Kivlehan (1), Baron (1). CS_Gonzalez (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Richards
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Steckenrider
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Noesi
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Neidert
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Lee
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Kinley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Quijada L, 0-1
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Pittsburgh
|Kingham
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Liriano H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Neverauskas H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burdi H, 1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|McRae H, 1
|1 2-3
|4
|4
|3
|1
|2
|Agrazal
|1 1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Weiman W, 1-0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
WP_McRae.
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Chad Fairchild; Third, John Bacon.