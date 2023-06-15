BC-150-actives-e

June 15, 2023 GMT
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|21552
|4.85
|4.79
|4.81—.09
|AMCEntpf
|14505
|1.62
|1.60
|1.60—.01
|AT&TInc 1.11
|28750
|15.91
|15.79
|15.91+.07
|Alibaba
|71605
|92.77
|91.23
|92.39+3.03
|Altria 3.76f
|9994
|44.29
|44.03
|44.21+.26
|Ambev .05e
|13019
|3.16
|3.11
|3.12—.03
|AristaNtw
|13273
|161.14
|158.75
|158.77—10.31
|ArkInnova .78e
|31869
|43.97
|43.33
|43.89—.18
|ArmourR .96
|9083
|5.26
|5.13
|5.25+.12
|BPPLC 1.44f
|17664
|35.32
|34.93
|35.30+.25
|BcoBrad .04a
|32381
|3.56
|3.51
|3.53+.03
|BkofAm .88
|65200
|29.05
|28.69
|29.03—.10
|Barclay .15e
|14769
|7.89
|7.85
|7.88—.10
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|16461
|16.81
|16.65
|16.78
|BostonSci
|9244
|53.61
|52.91
|53.60+.29
|BrMySq 2.16f
|9069
|64.44
|64.08
|64.34+.18
|BritATob 2.69e
|10655
|32.84
|32.69
|32.77+.47
|CVSHealth 2.42f
|27844
|68.17
|67.27
|68.15+1.50
|Carnival
|112950
|15.89
|15.41
|15.64+.04
|CarvanaA
|33961
|23.55
|22.22
|23.50+.10
|ChrgePt
|17310
|9.05
|8.77
|9.01—.05
|Citigroup 2.04
|22443
|48.13
|47.58
|47.95—.29
|ClevCliffs
|12506
|17.03
|16.52
|16.84+.12
|CocaCola 1.84f
|x14986
|60.94
|60.34
|60.84+.44
|Coherent
|10056
|49.94
|48.26
|49.25+.34
|DeltaAir
|18153
|42.26
|41.65
|42.10—.10
|DxSCBer
|24278
|27.45
|26.81
|26.84—.13
|DirSPBr
|62763
|14.92
|14.63
|14.65—.16
|DxSOXBr
|180953
|9.99
|9.77
|9.93+.38
|DxGlMBr
|14806
|6.89
|6.75
|6.79+.05
|DirSPXBr
|12925
|14.77
|14.68
|14.68—.06
|DxDGlBr
|9421
|11.78
|11.56
|11.62+.01
|DxBiotBll
|49831
|7.18
|7.03
|7.16—.12
|DxSOXBl
|153179
|26.01
|25.42
|25.58—1.06
|Dir30TrBul
|77835
|8.00
|7.89
|7.96+.23
|DrxSCBull .41e
|31373
|35.32
|34.48
|35.27+.18
|DrxSPBull
|22950
|87.41
|85.70
|87.29+.86
|Disney
|19055
|92.72
|91.61
|92.65+.20
|EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
|12637
|12.82
|12.67
|12.82+.17
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|19699
|106.83
|105.44
|106.52+1.36
|Farfetch
|11512
|5.80
|5.60
|5.74—.02
|FstHorizon .60
|x10020
|11.53
|11.07
|11.51+.21
|FordM .60a
|69776
|14.43
|14.12
|14.43+.23
|FrptMcM .30
|13398
|40.50
|39.95
|40.17+.11
|fuboTV
|24540
|2.19
|2.09
|2.16+.04
|GaotuTch
|8854
|3.90
|3.68
|3.88+.23
|GenMotors .36
|13009
|37.89
|37.18
|37.87+.51
|GinkgoBi
|24892
|1.92
|1.86
|1.91—.01
|HPEnt .48
|19775
|17.12
|16.74
|17.11+.30
|iShBrazil .67e
|30967
|32.70
|32.51
|32.53+.09
|iShSilver
|26455
|21.88
|21.67
|21.87—.10
|iShChinaLC .87e
|61220
|29.01
|28.88
|28.97+.52
|iShEMkts .59e
|39843
|40.91
|40.79
|40.89+.25
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|53807
|107.60
|107.27
|107.51+.56
|iShCorUSTr .33
|9476
|23.03
|22.99
|23.02+.12
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|42814
|103.29
|102.82
|103.15+1.13
|iSEafe 1.66e
|11545
|73.03
|72.72
|73.02+.24
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|54617
|75.02
|74.82
|75.01+.25
|iShR2K 1.77e
|47304
|186.41
|184.91
|186.29+.38
|Invitae
|12342
|1.30
|1.25
|1.26—.04
|iSTaiwn .37e
|10098
|48.94
|48.74
|48.91+.27
|iShCorEM .95e
|15409
|50.74
|50.59
|50.71+.29
|ItauUnH
|24582
|5.87
|5.82
|5.84+.04
|JPMorgCh 4
|9445
|141.47
|140.03
|141.42—.07
|Keycorp .82f
|28210
|10.07
|9.79
|10.06+.15
|Kinrossg .12
|9799
|4.89
|4.82
|4.88+.03
|Kohls 2
|12439
|24.47
|23.58
|23.88+.79
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|45868
|29.98
|29.66
|29.93+.68
|Kroger 1.04
|33535
|46.06
|43.56
|45.50—1.71
|LejuHldg
|52545
|4.27
|3.61
|3.81+.89
|LennarA 1.50f
|14151
|119.83
|117.04
|119.67+4.92
|LloydBkg .14e
|32476
|2.27
|2.25
|2.27+.01
|LumenTch
|29761
|2.31
|2.18
|2.31+.05
|Macys .66f
|10940
|16.16
|15.84
|16.00+.13
|MarathnO .40f
|10863
|23.35
|22.91
|23.28+.47
|MedProp 1.16
|11181
|9.02
|8.83
|9.01—.07
|NxTierOil
|14059
|8.97
|8.67
|8.92—.01
|NextEraEn 1.87f
|13089
|74.00
|73.41
|73.80+.40
|NikeB
|1.36
|12837
|112.00
|110.68
|110.91—1.95
|NokiaCp .19e
|22242
|4.19
|4.17
|4.17+.02
|NorwCruis
|21692
|19.31
|18.90
|19.16—.14
|NuHldg
|21038
|7.41
|7.24
|7.37+.02
|OcciPet .72f
|12038
|58.93
|58.41
|58.85+.38
|Oracle 1.60
|47794
|124.68
|121.66
|124.42+2.15
|PG&ECp
|40838
|17.30
|17.19
|17.28+.04
|Palantir
|133657
|15.94
|15.49
|15.88—.03
|PetrbrsA
|23655
|12.83
|12.70
|12.72+.21
|Petrobras 2.87e
|31868
|14.26
|14.12
|14.13+.24
|Pfizer 1.60f
|15591
|39.63
|39.28
|39.62+.26
|PrVixST
|15305
|5.51
|5.47
|5.50—.03
|PrUlSP500
|14795
|46.01
|45.10
|45.95+.51
|ProShtQQQ
|49590
|10.86
|10.78
|10.79—.01
|ProShSP
|36984
|14.29
|14.19
|14.20—.05
|PrUShSP
|14555
|35.87
|35.41
|35.43—.25
|PrUShD3
|12630
|24.96
|24.44
|24.46—.39
|SpdrGold
|15012
|181.42
|180.18
|181.34+.70
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|118347
|439.16
|436.23
|438.97+1.79
|SpdrBiot .44e
|11358
|88.54
|87.91
|88.43—.46
|SpdrShTTr .27
|22659
|28.89
|28.86
|28.88+.05
|SprBl1-3b
|24488
|91.65
|91.64
|91.65+.05
|SpdLgTr
|21184
|30.03
|29.91
|29.98+.30
|SpIntTrm
|20473
|28.50
|28.45
|28.48+.14
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|32958
|43.38
|42.47
|43.34+.49
|SpdrRetl .49e
|9547
|62.91
|62.32
|62.89+.24
|Schwab 1f
|14935
|54.99
|53.95
|54.69+.34
|SeaLtd
|9541
|63.51
|61.41
|62.80—.84
|Shellplc 2e
|11508
|60.29
|59.82
|60.27+.91
|Shopifys
|21385
|65.47
|63.82
|65.03—.85
|SnapIncA
|37814
|10.25
|9.96
|10.19—.06
|Snowflake
|11498
|184.73
|178.35
|183.53+2.46
|SwstAirl .72
|10896
|33.84
|33.46
|33.67+.10
|SwstnEngy
|20213
|5.44
|5.23
|5.44+.19
|Square
|11631
|64.99
|63.56
|64.96+1.27
|SPMatls .98e
|9534
|81.25
|80.73
|81.20+.34
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|21509
|131.54
|130.19
|131.52+1.32
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|29908
|74.47
|73.96
|74.40+.56
|SPConsum 1.12e
|9317
|165.75
|163.78
|165.66+.11
|SPEngy 2.04e
|35900
|81.20
|80.22
|81.06+.96
|SPDRFncl .46e
|56493
|33.31
|33.07
|33.29+.08
|SPInds 1.12e
|19255
|104.74
|103.95
|104.68+.63
|SPTech .78e
|16342
|172.90
|171.67
|172.59+.18
|SpdrRESel
|9563
|37.52
|37.16
|37.50—.07
|SPUtil 1.55e
|23545
|66.78
|66.33
|66.71+.49
|TALEduc
|19740
|6.75
|6.45
|6.70+.39
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|x18282
|106.66
|105.58
|105.75—1.30
|Target 4.32f
|21690
|136.71
|134.60
|136.17+2.94
|TevaPhrm
|10963
|7.54
|7.45
|7.53+.07
|ToastA
|17298
|22.75
|21.70
|22.08—1.21
|TotalEn 3.86e
|9678
|58.66
|58.31
|58.62+.53
|Transocn
|11847
|6.23
|6.10
|6.21+.05
|2xLongs
|14763
|5.51
|5.42
|5.47—.08
|UberTch
|23385
|41.100
|40.94
|41.82+.55
|UiPath
|11389
|18.05
|17.62
|18.04+.05
|UtdMicro .59e
|11299
|8.97
|8.88
|8.90+.03
|USBancrp 1.92
|25339
|32.93
|31.95
|32.91+.81
|USNGas
|33442
|6.69
|6.64
|6.68+.23
|USSteel .20
|9009
|24.04
|23.35
|23.89+.33
|UtdhlthGp 7.52f
|x12375
|468.80
|460.91
|468.74+10.76
|UntySftw
|37419
|41.37
|40.32
|41.01—.03
|ValeSA 3.08e
|21568
|14.32
|14.21
|14.23—.02
|VanEGold .06e
|30597
|30.97
|30.68
|30.88+.01
|VangTotBd 2.06e
|10176
|72.85
|72.70
|72.81+.37
|VerizonCm 2.61
|15202
|35.98
|35.68
|35.95+.22
|Vipshop
|13481
|18.48
|18.02
|18.23+.16
|VirgnGal
|13791
|4.36
|4.22
|4.33—.07
|Visa 1.80
|9980
|222.86
|221.37
|222.76—.68
|WeWork
|19728
|.22
|.20
|.22+.01
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|17966
|42.11
|41.62
|41.98—.10
|Xpeng
|58385
|11.37
|11.04
|11.30+.50
|Yext
|11993
|13.96
|13.09
|13.53+.39
