BC-150-actives-e

June 15, 2023 GMT
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt215524.854.794.81—.09
AMCEntpf145051.621.601.60—.01
AT&amp;TInc 1.112875015.9115.7915.91+.07
Alibaba7160592.7791.2392.39+3.03
Altria 3.76f999444.2944.0344.21+.26
Ambev .05e130193.163.113.12—.03
AristaNtw
13273161.14158.75158.77—10.31
ArkInnova .78e3186943.9743.3343.89—.18
ArmourR .9690835.265.135.25+.12
BPPLC 1.44f1766435.3234.9335.30+.25
BcoBrad .04a323813.563.513.53+.03
BkofAm .886520029.0528.6929.03—.10
Barclay .15e147697.897.857.88—.10
BarrickGld 2.82e1646116.8116.6516.78
BostonSci924453.6152.9153.60+.29
BrMySq 2.16f906964.4464.0864.34+.18
BritATob 2.69e
1065532.8432.6932.77+.47
CVSHealth 2.42f
2784468.1767.2768.15+1.50
Carnival11295015.8915.4115.64+.04
CarvanaA3396123.5522.2223.50+.10
ChrgePt173109.058.779.01—.05
Citigroup 2.042244348.1347.5847.95—.29
ClevCliffs1250617.0316.5216.84+.12
CocaCola 1.84fx1498660.9460.3460.84+.44
Coherent1005649.9448.2649.25+.34
DeltaAir1815342.2641.6542.10—.10
DxSCBer2427827.4526.8126.84—.13
DirSPBr6276314.9214.6314.65—.16
DxSOXBr1809539.999.779.93+.38
DxGlMBr148066.896.756.79+.05
DirSPXBr1292514.7714.6814.68—.06
DxDGlBr942111.7811.5611.62+.01
DxBiotBll498317.187.037.16—.12
DxSOXBl15317926.0125.4225.58—1.06
Dir30TrBul778358.007.897.96+.23
DrxSCBull .41e
3137335.3234.4835.27+.18
DrxSPBull2295087.4185.7087.29+.86
Disney1905592.7291.6192.65+.20
EgyTrnsfr 1.23f1263712.8212.6712.82+.17
ExxonMbl 3.64
19699106.83105.44106.52+1.36
Farfetch115125.805.605.74—.02
FstHorizon .60x1002011.5311.0711.51+.21
FordM .60a6977614.4314.1214.43+.23
FrptMcM .301339840.5039.9540.17+.11
fuboTV245402.192.092.16+.04
GaotuTch88543.903.683.88+.23
GenMotors .361300937.8937.1837.87+.51
GinkgoBi248921.921.861.91—.01
HPEnt .481977517.1216.7417.11+.30
iShBrazil .67e3096732.7032.5132.53+.09
iShSilver2645521.8821.6721.87—.10
iShChinaLC .87e6122029.0128.8828.97+.52
iShEMkts .59e3984340.9140.7940.89+.25
iShiBoxIG 3.87
53807107.60107.27107.51+.56
iShCorUSTr .33947623.0322.9923.02+.12
iSh20yrT 3.05
42814103.29102.82103.15+1.13
iSEafe 1.66e1154573.0372.7273.02+.24
iShiBxHYB 5.095461775.0274.8275.01+.25
iShR2K 1.77e47304186.41184.91186.29+.38
Invitae123421.301.251.26—.04
iSTaiwn .37e1009848.9448.7448.91+.27
iShCorEM .95e1540950.7450.5950.71+.29
ItauUnH245825.875.825.84+.04
JPMorgCh 49445141.47140.03141.42—.07
Keycorp .82f2821010.079.7910.06+.15
Kinrossg .1297994.894.824.88+.03
Kohls 21243924.4723.5823.88+.79
KrSChIn 2.58e
4586829.9829.6629.93+.68
Kroger 1.043353546.0643.5645.50—1.71
LejuHldg525454.273.613.81+.89
LennarA 1.50f
14151119.83117.04119.67+4.92
LloydBkg .14e324762.272.252.27+.01
LumenTch297612.312.182.31+.05
Macys .66f1094016.1615.8416.00+.13
MarathnO .40f1086323.3522.9123.28+.47
MedProp 1.16111819.028.839.01—.07
NxTierOil140598.978.678.92—.01
NextEraEn 1.87f
1308974.0073.4173.80+.40
NikeB 1.3612837112.00110.68110.91—1.95
NokiaCp .19e222424.194.174.17+.02
NorwCruis2169219.3118.9019.16—.14
NuHldg210387.417.247.37+.02
OcciPet .72f1203858.9358.4158.85+.38
Oracle 1.6047794124.68121.66124.42+2.15
PG&amp;ECp4083817.3017.1917.28+.04
Palantir13365715.9415.4915.88—.03
PetrbrsA2365512.8312.7012.72+.21
Petrobras 2.87e3186814.2614.1214.13+.24
Pfizer 1.60f1559139.6339.2839.62+.26
PrVixST153055.515.475.50—.03
PrUlSP5001479546.0145.1045.95+.51
ProShtQQQ4959010.8610.7810.79—.01
ProShSP3698414.2914.1914.20—.05
PrUShSP1455535.8735.4135.43—.25
PrUShD31263024.9624.4424.46—.39
SpdrGold15012181.42180.18181.34+.70
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
118347439.16436.23438.97+1.79
SpdrBiot .44e1135888.5487.9188.43—.46
SpdrShTTr .272265928.8928.8628.88+.05
SprBl1-3b2448891.6591.6491.65+.05
SpdLgTr2118430.0329.9129.98+.30
SpIntTrm2047328.5028.4528.48+.14
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
3295843.3842.4743.34+.49
SpdrRetl .49e954762.9162.3262.89+.24
Schwab 1f1493554.9953.9554.69+.34
SeaLtd954163.5161.4162.80—.84
Shellplc 2e1150860.2959.8260.27+.91
Shopifys2138565.4763.8265.03—.85
SnapIncA3781410.259.9610.19—.06
Snowflake
11498184.73178.35183.53+2.46
SwstAirl .721089633.8433.4633.67+.10
SwstnEngy202135.445.235.44+.19
Square1163164.9963.5664.96+1.27
SPMatls .98e953481.2580.7381.20+.34
SPHlthC 1.01e
21509131.54130.19131.52+1.32
SPCnSt 1.28e2990874.4773.9674.40+.56
SPConsum 1.12e
9317165.75163.78165.66+.11
SPEngy 2.04e3590081.2080.2281.06+.96
SPDRFncl .46e5649333.3133.0733.29+.08
SPInds 1.12e19255104.74103.95104.68+.63
SPTech .78e16342172.90171.67172.59+.18
SpdrRESel956337.5237.1637.50—.07
SPUtil 1.55e2354566.7866.3366.71+.49
TALEduc197406.756.456.70+.39
TaiwSemi 1.56e
x18282106.66105.58105.75—1.30
Target 4.32f21690136.71134.60136.17+2.94
TevaPhrm109637.547.457.53+.07
ToastA1729822.7521.7022.08—1.21
TotalEn 3.86e967858.6658.3158.62+.53
Transocn118476.236.106.21+.05
2xLongs147635.515.425.47—.08
UberTch2338541.10040.9441.82+.55
UiPath1138918.0517.6218.04+.05
UtdMicro .59e112998.978.888.90+.03
USBancrp 1.922533932.9331.9532.91+.81
USNGas334426.696.646.68+.23
USSteel .20900924.0423.3523.89+.33
UtdhlthGp 7.52f
x12375468.80460.91468.74+10.76
UntySftw3741941.3740.3241.01—.03
ValeSA 3.08e2156814.3214.2114.23—.02
VanEGold .06e3059730.9730.6830.88+.01
VangTotBd 2.06e
1017672.8572.7072.81+.37
VerizonCm 2.611520235.9835.6835.95+.22
Vipshop1348118.4818.0218.23+.16
VirgnGal137914.364.224.33—.07
Visa 1.809980222.86221.37222.76—.68
WeWork19728.22.20.22+.01
WellsFargo 1.20f
1796642.1141.6241.98—.10
Xpeng5838511.3711.0411.30+.50
Yext1199313.9613.0913.53+.39
