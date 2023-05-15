AP NEWS
    BC-Merc Table,1st Add

    May 15, 2023 GMT
    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    LUMBER
    110,000 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
    May337.1344.0335.0344.0+5.0
    Est. sales 12. Fri.'s sales 67
    Fri.'s open int 42
    LIBOR-1 MONTH
    $3 million; pts of 100 pct.
    May94.892+15
    Jun94.800
    Fri.'s open int 1,000
    US T. BILLS
    $1 million; pts of 100 pct.
    No open contracts.
    EURODOLLARS
    $1 million;pts of 100 pct.
    May94.669+2
    Jun94.58294.59594.56794.56713
    Est. sales 14,462. Fri.'s sales 27,178
    Fri.'s open int 616,485
