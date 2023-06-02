AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-Merc Table, 1st Add

June 2, 2023 GMT

BC-Merc Table, 1st Add,

CHICAGO-add Mercantile table,

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
LUMBER
27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
Jul484.5486.5481.0482.0—1.0
Sep507.0508.0502.5503.0—4.0
Nov522.5522.5519.0519.0—3.0
Est. sales 686. Thu.'s sales 625
Thu.'s open int 6,908, up 155
LIBOR-1 MONTH
$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
Jun94.780
Thu.'s open int n.a.
US T. BILLS
$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
No open contracts.
EURODOLLARS
$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
Jun94.48294.48294.44094.46037
Est. sales 18,171. Thu.'s sales 33,252
Thu.'s open int 542,673
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.