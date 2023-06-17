AP NEWS
    Single-A Florida State League Glance

    June 17, 2023 GMT
    All Times EDT
    East Division
    WLPct.GB
    Palm Beach (St. Louis)3526.574
    Jupiter (Miami)3328.5412
    Daytona (Cincinnati)2635.4269
    St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)2238.36712½

    West Division
    WLPct.GB
    Clearwater (Philadelphia)4218.700
    Bradenton (Pittsburgh)3229.52510½
    Fort Myers (Minnesota)3229.52510½
    Dunedin (Toronto)3130.50811½
    Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2833.45914½
    Lakeland (Detroit)2338.37719½

    ___

    Thursday's Games

    St. Lucie 8, Palm Beach 7

    Lakeland 4, Dunedin 3

    Clearwater 8, Tampa 4

    Fort Myers 7, Bradenton 4

    Jupiter 3, Daytona 1

    Friday's Games

    Palm Beach 1, St. Lucie 0, 5 innings

    Dunedin 13, Lakeland 2

    Tampa 14, Clearwater 6

    Bradenton 6, Fort Myers 1

    Daytona 7, Jupiter 2

    Saturday's Games

    St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 4 p.m.

    Lakeland at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

    Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

    Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

    Jupiter at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

    Sunday's Games

    St. Lucie at Palm Beach, noon

    Lakeland at Dunedin, noon

    Tampa at Clearwater, noon

    Fort Myers at Bradenton, noon

    Jupiter at Daytona, 5 p.m.

