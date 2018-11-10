Canucks-Sabres Sum
|Vancouver
|0
|2
|1
|0—3
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|2
|0—4
|Buffalo won shootout 2-1.
First Period_1, Buffalo, Beaulieu 2 (Okposo, Dahlin), 4:43.
Second Period_2, Vancouver, Eriksson 4 (Horvat, Granlund), 18:16. 3, Vancouver, Virtanen 7 (Roussel), 19:26.
Third Period_4, Vancouver, Gudbranson 2 (Roussel, Eriksson), 3:44. 5, Buffalo, Skinner 12 (Reinhart, Ristolainen), 17:33. 6, Buffalo, Reinhart 2 (Dahlin, Ristolainen), 18:13.
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Vancouver 1 (Pettersson NG, Granlund G, Goldobin NG), Buffalo 2 (Eichel G, Reinhart NG, Mittelstadt G).
Shots on Goal_Vancouver 15-12-10-2_39. Buffalo 10-6-19-2_37.
Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 4; Buffalo 0 of 2.
Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 7-3-2 (37 shots-34 saves). Buffalo, C.Hutton 6-6-1 (39-36).
A_17,541 (19,070). T_2:47.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Scott Cherrey.