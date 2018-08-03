BC-Sports-Odds
Other news
Ezequiel Tovar hit a three-run double in a five-run sixth inning to rally the Colorado Rockies over the Los Angeles Dodgers, 9-8 on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has not allowed a baserunner through eight innings against the Oakland Athletics.
Nick Castellanos homered, Edmundo Sosa and Josh Harrison also went deep, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 8-5.
Jean Segura hit a two-run single in a three-run sixth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Wednesday night after a rain delay.
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
|at CHICAGO;-203;San;Diego;+183
|at PITTSBURGH;-154;St.;Louis;+144
|at PHILADELPHIA;-170;Miami;+158
|at WASHINGTON;-182;Cincinnati;+167
|at NEW YORK;-142;Atlanta;+132
|at MILWAUKEE;-125;Colorado;+115
|at ARIZONA;-185;San;Francisco;+170
|New York;-130;at;BOSTON;+120
|at TAMPA BAY;-185;Chicago;+170
|at CLEVELAND;-176;Los;Angeles;+164
|at TEXAS;-151;Baltimore;+141
|at MINNESOTA;-196;Kansas;City;+181
|at OAKLAND;-185;Detroit;+170
|at SEATTLE;-167;Toronto;+157
|Houston;-108;at;LA;DODGERS;-102
NFL
|FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG
|at BUFFALO;1;2½;(34);Carolina
|at CINCINNATI;PK;2½;(36);Chicago
|at MIAMI;1½;1½;(34½);Tampa;Bay
|at NY GIANTS;3;2½;(34½);Cleveland
|at PHILADELPHIA;3;3;(35);Pittsburgh
|at JACKSONVILLE;3;2½;(34½);New;Orleans
|at BALTIMORE;1;1;(36);LA;Rams
|at NEW ENGLAND;4½;4½;(37);Washington
|at GREEN BAY;PK;PK;(35);Tennessee
|at KANSAS CITY;2½;2½;(35);Houston
|at SAN FRANCISCO;3½;3½;(35);Dallas
|at SEATTLE;2½;3;(34½);Indianapolis
|at NY JETS;1;2½;(35);Atlanta
|at OAKLAND;3;3;(36);Detroit
|at DENVER;1;PK;(34½);Minnesota
|at ARIZONA;2½;2½;(36);LA;Chargers
