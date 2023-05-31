May 31, 2023 GMT
UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2022.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1AltisourceAsst
|1
|103.50
|20.00
|97.52
|+77.27
|+381.6
|2GeniusGrp
|7.99
|.30
|.85
|+.52
|+157.0
|3eMagin
|2.49
|.78
|1.99
|+1.14
|+134.1
|4ComstockM
|.80
|.27
|.61
|+.34
|+123.3
|5IsoRay
|.70
|.24
|.53
|+.28
|+114.6
|6MilestoneSci
|1.07
|.46
|1.02
|+.54
|+112.5
|7inTestCorp
|40
|23.54
|10.20
|20.60
|+10.30
|+100.0
|8BiomX
|.69
|.18
|.36
|+.17
|+
|92.5
|9iBiors
|2.60
|.46
|.70
|+.26
|+
|57.7
|10SunLinkHlth
|1.47
|.57
|.96
|+.35
|+
|57.4
|11ProtalixBio
|3.55
|1.32
|2.09
|+.72
|+
|52.6
|12AsensusSrg
|1.18
|.35
|.52
|+.17
|+
|49.9
|13AIMImmu
|.84
|.30
|.46
|+.15
|+
|48.7
|14RegHlthPrpfA
|6.00
|3.00
|5.06
|+1.56
|+
|44.7
|15EquinoxGld
|5.85
|3.32
|4.70
|+1.42
|+
|43.3
|16CoreMolding
|11
|20.72
|12.66
|18.39
|+5.40
|+
|41.6
|17GencorInds
|61
|15.53
|9.80
|14.06
|+3.96
|+
|39.2
|18Envela
|13
|8.05
|5.11
|7.19
|+1.93
|+
|36.7
|19ChaseCorp
|26
|121.25
|84.53
|117.60
|+31.34
|+
|36.3
|20ZedgeIncn
|5
|3.74
|1.74
|2.30
|+.54
|+
|30.7
|21BiomXun
|.78
|.15
|.28
|+.06
|+
|28.2
|22NewGoldg
|1.48
|.82
|1.22
|+.24
|+
|24.5
|23RadiantLogis
|7
|6.79
|5.05
|6.25
|+1.16
|+
|22.8
|24AMCONDis
|8
|226.90
|154.04
|219.50
|+38.50
|+
|21.3
|25VistaGold
|.76
|.47
|.60
|+.11
|+
|21.2
|26EspeyMfg
|15
|22.96
|14.17
|16.90
|+2.70
|+
|19.0
|27FlanignEnt
|5
|32.21
|25.71
|30.74
|+4.86
|+
|18.8
|28Sifco
|3.81
|2.12
|2.55
|+.39
|+
|18.1
|29Servotron
|13.17
|10.27
|12.43
|+1.87
|+
|17.7
|30Inuvo
|.51
|.22
|.26
|+.04
|+
|17.1
|31BirksGroup
|10.02
|7.41
|9.26
|+1.33
|+
|16.8
|32LGLGroup
|29
|4.85
|3.93
|4.71
|+.66
|+
|16.3
|33WirelessTel
|4
|2.07
|1.56
|2.07
|+.28
|+
|15.6
|34OceanPwr
|.77
|.44
|.52
|+.07
|+
|15.6
|35AcmeUnit
|32
|28.00
|21.30
|24.98
|+3.08
|+
|14.1
|36RileyExplor
|4
|47.79
|26.33
|33.47
|+4.04
|+
|13.7
|37IntlTowerHg
|.75
|.42
|.48
|+.06
|+
|12.9
|38EllomayCap
|17.90
|10.01
|16.80
|+1.89
|+
|12.7
|39Electromed
|42
|13.84
|10.00
|11.69
|+1.20
|+
|11.4
|40EmersonRhs
|.66
|.51
|.59
|+.06
|+
|11.3
|41SupDrillPdts
|34
|1.20
|.81
|1.02
|+.10
|+
|11.0
|42PacGEpfA
|23.00
|19.72
|22.36
|+2.18
|+
|10.8
|43ContangOre
|32.94
|22.59
|25.38
|+2.46
|+
|10.7
|44Trio-Tech
|10
|5.25
|4.20
|4.97
|+.47
|+
|10.4
|45Stereotaxis
|2.75
|1.61
|2.27
|+.20
|+
|9.7
|46AberdnGlbInco
|5.90
|4.83
|5.27
|+.45
|+
|9.3
|47iShsDenCapbt
|111.77
|96.28
|106.02
|+9.04
|+
|9.3
|48GalianoGld
|2
|.74
|.46
|.56
|+.04
|+
|8.3
|49MyomoInc
|.87
|.37
|.55
|+.04
|+
|8.2
|50ArmataPhr
|3.76
|1.10
|1.34
|+.10
|+
|8.1
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1Nuburu
|14.00
|.63
|.70
|—
|7.63
|—
|91.6
|2MultiWaysn
|8.65
|.53
|.60
|—
|5.88
|—
|90.7
|3RaMedSysrs
|7.25
|1.02
|1.05
|—
|4.84
|—
|82.2
|4PowrREITpfA
|16.10
|4.11
|4.11
|—10.49
|—
|71.8
|5PartsiD
|1.05
|.17
|.37
|—
|.61
|—
|62.3
|6ArenaGpHl
|11.18
|3.35
|4.20
|—
|6.41
|—
|60.4
|7GoldenMin
|11
|.32
|.11
|.12
|—
|.16
|—
|58.0
|8UniqueFabr
|1
|.87
|.14
|.24
|—
|.31
|—
|56.7
|9NavideaBio
|.35
|.08
|.09
|—
|.12
|—
|56.2
|10IDWMedia
|1.25
|.36
|.43
|—
|.51
|—
|54.3
|11PowerREIT
|3
|5.59
|1.88
|1.94
|—
|2.01
|—
|50.9
|12AlmadenM
|.28
|.11
|.12
|—
|.12
|—
|50.8
|13LoopMedian
|6.60
|3.00
|3.27
|—
|3.35
|—
|50.6
|14GoldResource
|6
|1.80
|.75
|.78
|—
|.75
|—
|49.0
|15FrankStProp
|21
|3.19
|1.13
|1.44
|—
|1.29
|—
|47.3
|16DecisPtSyst
|11.27
|4.27
|4.28
|—
|3.82
|—
|47.2
|17CamberEnrs
|2.48
|1.00
|1.07
|—
|.95
|—
|47.0
|18FrshVineW
|1.99
|.37
|.52
|—
|.46
|—
|46.9
|19BMTech
|5.75
|2.60
|2.82
|—
|2.39
|—
|45.9
|20Cohen&Co
|9.20
|4.48
|4.60
|—
|3.74
|—
|44.8
|21Castellumn
|1.36
|.64
|.71
|—
|.55
|—
|43.7
|22BattalionOil
|6
|12.37
|5.41
|6.15
|—
|3.56
|—
|36.7
|23EvansBncp
|6
|40.57
|23.20
|23.73
|—13.66
|—
|36.5
|24VolitionRX
|2.70
|1.38
|1.55
|—
|.88
|—
|36.2
|25ChinaPhrmH
|.12
|.06
|.06
|—
|.03
|—
|34.4
|26USAntimony
|.50
|.29
|.32
|—
|.17
|—
|34.3
|27RetractblTch
|1
|2.11
|1.08
|1.08
|—
|.56
|—
|34.1
|28UraniumEng
|4.30
|2.30
|2.59
|—
|1.29
|—
|33.2
|29TompkinsFncl
|9
|79.48
|48.68
|52.30
|—25.28
|—
|32.6
|30FGGrpHl
|6
|2.68
|1.67
|1.77
|—
|.85
|—
|32.4
|31TrinityPlace
|.98
|.28
|.50
|—
|.24
|—
|32.3
|32RingEnergy
|2
|2.54
|1.63
|1.70
|—
|.76
|—
|30.9
|33ParkNatl
|11
|143.11
|98.68
|98.75
|—42.00
|—
|29.8
|34Ashford
|15.55
|9.20
|9.79
|—
|4.09
|—
|29.5
|35MAIABiotcn
|5.22
|2.12
|2.50
|—
|1.01
|—
|28.8
|36Tellurian
|2.15
|.94
|1.21
|—
|.47
|—
|28.0
|37KnowLabsn
|1.59
|.80
|1.17
|—
|.43
|—
|26.9
|38BarHarbor
|8
|32.42
|19.55
|23.63
|—
|8.41
|—
|26.2
|39Pedevco
|1.19
|.80
|.84
|—
|.26
|—
|23.6
|40i80Gold
|3.14
|1.99
|2.16
|—
|.66
|—
|23.4
|41MatinasBio
|.75
|.38
|.38
|—
|.12
|—
|23.4
|42EmpirePetrl
|13.82
|8.00
|9.46
|—
|2.84
|—
|23.1
|43BitNileHlpfD
|16.40
|10.11
|10.83
|—
|3.17
|—
|22.6
|44LairdSuper
|1.49
|.65
|.65
|—
|.19
|—
|22.6
|45MAGSilverg
|17.02
|10.97
|12.11
|—
|3.52
|—
|22.5
|46CheniereEnLP
|6
|57.89
|42.96
|44.45
|—12.42
|—
|21.8
|47Ur-Energy
|1.40
|.82
|.90
|—
|.25
|—
|21.8
|48IssuerDirect
|23
|29.20
|17.03
|19.63
|—
|5.41
|—
|21.6
|49Polished.com
|.86
|.41
|.46
|—
|.12
|—
|21.1
|50ParaGoldNv
|.43
|.28
|.28
|—
|.07
|—
|20.3
