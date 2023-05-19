May 19, 2023 GMT
BC-Merc Table, 1st Add
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|LUMBER
|27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
|Jul
|503.5
|504.5
|501.5
|501.5
|—2.0
|Sep
|523.5
|525.5
|522.5
|522.5
|—2.5
|Nov
|538.0
|538.0
|538.0
|538.0
|Est. sales 201.
|Thu.'s sales 292
|Thu.'s open int 5,972,
|up 125
|LIBOR-1 MONTH
|$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.800
|Thu.'s open int
|n.a.
|US T. BILLS
|$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.
|EURODOLLARS
|$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.500
|94.535
|94.480
|94.505
|+25
|Est. sales 24,230.
|Thu.'s sales 13,999
|Thu.'s open int 542,670