BC-Merc Table, 1st Add

May 19, 2023 GMT

BC-Merc Table, 1st Add,

CHICAGO-add Mercantile table,

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
LUMBER
27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
Jul503.5504.5501.5501.5—2.0
Sep523.5525.5522.5522.5—2.5
Nov538.0538.0538.0538.0
Est. sales 201. Thu.'s sales 292
Thu.'s open int 5,972, up 125
LIBOR-1 MONTH
$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
Jun94.800
Thu.'s open int n.a.
US T. BILLS
$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
No open contracts.
EURODOLLARS
$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
Jun94.50094.53594.48094.505+25
Est. sales 24,230. Thu.'s sales 13,999
Thu.'s open int 542,670
