AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    Single-A Carolina League Glance

    June 22, 2023 GMT
    All Times EDT
    North Division
    WLPct.GB
    Down East (Texas)3724.607
    Carolina (Milwaukee)3330.5245
    Lynchburg (Cleveland)3134.4778
    Salem (Boston)3033.4768
    Fredericksburg (Washington)2932.4758
    Delmarva (Baltimore)2836.43810½

    South Division
    WLPct.GB
    Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)3925.609
    Columbia (Kansas City)3429.540
    Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)3430.5315
    Augusta (Atlanta)3034.4699
    Fayetteville3035.462
    Charleston (Tampa Bay)2639.40013½

    ___

    Wednesday's Games

    Fredericksburg at Columbia, canc.

    Lynchburg 5, Carolina 2

    Myrtle Beach 9, Kannapolis 3

    Down East at Salem, canc.

    Augusta at Delmarva, canc.

    Fayetteville 1, Charleston 0

    Thursday's Games

    Lynchburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

    Myrtle Beach at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

    Down East at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

    Augusta at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

    Fredericksburg at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

    Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

    Friday's Games

    Lynchburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

    Myrtle Beach at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

    Down East at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

    Augusta at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

    Fredericksburg at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

    Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

    Saturday's Games

    Lynchburg at Carolina, 5 p.m.

    Down East at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

    Fredericksburg at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

    Fayetteville at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

    Myrtle Beach at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

    Augusta at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.