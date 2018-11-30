Saints-Cowboys Stats
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|10
|0—10
|Dallas
|10
|3
|0
|0—13
Dal_FG Maher 26, 9:24.
Dal_Elliott 16 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), :57.
Dal_FG Maher 46, :51.
NO_FG Lutz 33, 10:00.
NO_Kirkwood 30 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 1:08.
A_93,004.
___
|NO
|Dal
|First downs
|14
|21
|Total Net Yards
|176
|308
|Rushes-yards
|19-65
|31-100
|Passing
|111
|208
|Punt Returns
|3-17
|1-8
|Kickoff Returns
|2-47
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-7
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-28-1
|24-28-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-16
|7-40
|Punts
|4-51.5
|3-51.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-0
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|5-48
|8-80
|Time of Possession
|23:07
|36:53
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 11-36, Ingram 7-27, Brees 1-2. Dallas, Elliott 23-76, Prescott 5-22, R.Smith 3-2.
PASSING_New Orleans, Brees 18-28-1-127. Dallas, Prescott 24-28-0-248.
RECEIVING_New Orleans, Kamara 8-36, M.Thomas 5-40, Arnold 2-20, Ingram 2-1, Kirkwood 1-30. Dallas, Cooper 8-75, Elliott 6-60, Gallup 5-76, Beasley 2-9, Jarwin 1-12, N.Brown 1-9, Schultz 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.