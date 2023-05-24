AP NEWS
    Italian Cup Champions

    The Associated PressMay 24, 2023 GMT

    2023 — Inter Milan

    2022 — Inter Milan

    2021 — Juventus

    2020 — Napoli

    2019 — Lazio

    2018 — Juventus

    2017 — Juventus

    2016 — Juventus

    2015 — Juventus

    2014 — Napoli

    2013 — Lazio

    2012 — Napoli

    2011 — Inter Milan

    2010 — Inter Milan

    2009 — Lazio

    2008 — Roma

    2007 — Roma

    2006 — Inter Milan

    2005 — Inter Milan

    2004 — Lazio

    2003 — AC Milan

    2002 — Parma

    2001 — Fiorentina

    2000 — Lazio

    1999 — Parma

    1998 — Lazio

    1997 — Vicenza

    1996 — Fiorentina

    1995 — Juventus

    1994 — Sampdoria

    1993 — Torino

    1992 — Parma

    1991 — Roma

    1990 — Juventus

    1989 — Sampdoria

    1988 — Sampdoria

    1987 — Napoli

    1986 — Roma

    1985 — Sampdoria

    1984 — Roma

    1983 — Juventus

    1982 — Inter Milan

    1981 — Roma

    1980 — Roma

    1979 — Juventus

    1978 — Inter Milan

    1977 — AC Milan

    1976 — Napoli

    1975 — Fiorentina

    1974 — Bologna

    1973 — AC Milan

    1972 — AC Milan

    1971 — Torino

    1970 — Bologna

    1969 — Roma

    1968 — Torino

    1967 — AC Milan

    1966 — Fiorentina

    1965 — Juventus

    1964 — Roma

    1963 — Atalanta

    1962 — Napoli

    1961 — Fiorentina

    1960 — Juventus

    1959 — Juventus

    1958 — Lazio

    1943 — Torino

    1942 — Juventus

    1941 — Venezia

    1940 — Fiorentina

    1939 — Ambrosiana-Inter

    1938 — Juventus

    1937 — Genoa

    1936 — Torino

    1922 — Vado

